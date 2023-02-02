Brighton made 'formal proposal' for '€40m' international striker on penultimate day of January transfer window

Brighton & Hove Albion submitted a ‘formal proposal’ to Real Betis for Spain international Borja Iglesias on the penultimate day of the January transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo has reported that Los Verdiblancos rejected an offer of €20m, plus bonuses, from Albion for the striker on Monday [January 30].

Betis were reportedly unwilling to part with the 30-year-old in January, as he is the focal point of manager Manuel Pellegrini’s attack.

But the outlet said that, while Iglesias is reportedly happy at Estadio Benito Villamarín, Los Verdiblancos may listen to offers for the forward at the end of the season.

Writing in Estadio Deportivo, football correspondent Alejandro Sáez said: “In a new attempt to be ‘smarter than other teams’, Brighton tried to take advantage of the delicate economic situation that La Liga clubs are experiencing, in general, with Betis, in particular, forced to balance their accounts before next summer.

“However, in Heliópolis they have done their homework, allowing Álex Moreno to move to Aston Villa and, along with other lesser departures, pulling financial engineering to bring in Ayoze Pérez until the end of the season.

“All this, without getting rid of Borja Iglesias, who is their main offensive reference, and who Los Béticos have valued at around 40 million euros.

“Next summer we will have to see what happens with Borja, who has always put his future in the hands of Betis. Brighton, at least, already have their eye on him.”

Iglesias has, so far, hit nine goals in 18 La Liga games for Betis in 2022/23. Last season saw the striker bag 19 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions.

His goalscoring exploits in cup competitions during the 2021/22 campaign were particularly impressive. Iglesias netted five in eight as Betis lifted the Copa del Rey. The 30-year-old won the tournament’s top scorer award, and was named most valuable player in the final. He also scored four in ten in the UEFA Europa League for Los Verdiblancos last season.

Iglesias won his first Spain cap on September 24, 2022. He came off the bench to play the final 27 minutes of La Roja’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat to Switzerland.