Brighton make four changes as Danny Welbeck and James Milner return for Tottenham clash

Brighton have made four changes from the side that drew with Crystal Palace for tonight’s clash against Tottenham.

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has recalled Danny Welbeck, who scored the equaliser at Palace in the 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park last time out, Jason Steele, Facundo Buonanotte, and James Milner to the starting lineup for the 7.30pm game at the Amex.

The injured Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra drop out of the squad entirely and Carlos Baleba and Bart Verbruggen are on the bench.

Pervis Estupinan is among the substitutes after a couple of months out with a thigh injury, while Evan Ferguson misses out on a starting role once again.

Brighton sit ninth in the table, four places and nine points behind tonight’s visitors after 18 games of the season.

A win for De Zerbi’s side would see them leapfrog Newcastle United and West Ham into seventh but anything less than that will see them stay as they are.

Spurs, on the other hand, can go third with a victory but a draw or a loss will see them nestling just outside the Champions League qualification spots.

Starting XI: Jason Steele, Jack Hinshelwood, James Milner, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Igor Julio, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Facundo Buonanotte, Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck