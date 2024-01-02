Brighton make key transfer decision hours before West Ham clash - player will be 'coming back to us'
The the 21-year-old, who is the son of Albion’s technical director David Weir, has made 16 appearances for the League One club, having spent last season on loan with Morecambe, when he scored 11 goals and made more than 50 appearances.
Jensen joined Albion in 2020 from Wigan Athletic.
Technical director David Weir said, “Jensen is coming back to us after his time at Blackpool and we will look at what is the next best step in terms of his development.”
The Seagulls are in Premier League action tonight at West Ham and this Saturday travel to Championship outfit Stoke City in the third round of the FA Cup.