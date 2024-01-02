Brighton transfer news: midfielder returns to club ahead at the start of the January transfer window

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jensen Weir is returning from his loan spell with Blackpool.

The the 21-year-old, who is the son of Albion’s technical director David Weir, has made 16 appearances for the League One club, having spent last season on loan with Morecambe, when he scored 11 goals and made more than 50 appearances.

Jensen joined Albion in 2020 from Wigan Athletic.

Jensen Weir of Brighton & Hove Albion warms up prior to the Premier League Summer Series

Technical director David Weir said, “Jensen is coming back to us after his time at Blackpool and we will look at what is the next best step in terms of his development.”