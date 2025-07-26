All the latest transfer and team news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton defender Eiran Cashin has completed a loan move to Championship side Birmingham City despite a fresh injury blow to Adam Webster.

Cashin, who joined Albion in January from Derby County, has signed for the season with the Blues.

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler said, “Eiran has benefitted from the period time he’s been with us and had a strong pre-season.

“This loan offers him the opportunity to play regularly, and continue his development.

“We’ll be keeping a close watch on him as the season progresses.”

Before joining Albion, Cashin, 23, made 144 first team appearances for the Rams after coming through their youth academy.

His first-team debut came in December 2021, before he established himself as a regular starter three months later.

He has also represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level, and made his under-21 debut in June 2022.

Cashin ready to shine at Birmingham City

Cashin is looking forward to his latest challenge. He said: “You can see in the media, everything that’s going on in the club, and you can see the trajectory and the way it’s going. That’s something that’s hard not to buy into.

“I know the owners, and the investment has been really good for the club, and I know the manager and his style of play, and the players that have come into the club recently have all been really positive.

“It shows where the club is heading, so again it was an easy one to buy into.”

“With everything going on and how well they (Birmingham) did last season, you’d always be watching it, even if you were in the changing rooms before a game, you would Birmingham and how they were getting on and the results, and the amount of points accumulated.“

“It was impressive, and that’s something I want to be part of this season going forward. I know it will be a lot tougher this season but I’m more than willing to add my part to the group.”

Major injury blow for Brighton

Brighton defender Adam Webster looks set to miss most of the upcoming season after suffering a serious knee injury during the pre-season training camp in Spain.

The 30-year-old has reportedly sustained a knee ligament injury. It’s a huge blow for Webster who had injury issues last term but finished last season in fine form.

Hurzeler still has defensive options as Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Diego Coppola and Olivier Boscagli are available.

Igor Julio remains at the club for time being but his future ahead of the new campaign looks uncertain. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to La Liga club Real Sociedad. Igor has also been linked with Everton and Wolves.