Brighton make transfer decision on centre back, Newcastle backed to sign £20m Spain international and Arsenal scouting ex-Albion target

Its’s been more than eight hours since home fans have been able to celebrate at goal at the Amex Stadium but the Belgian believes the chances they created, plus a clean sheet is reason for optimism as Albion look to end their season well.
“It was a really good performance overall by the team,” said Trossard to BBC Sussex. “We created a lot of chances and the effort was there from everyone.
"We wanted to get the goal to try and win but it was just one of those days that the ball did not want to go in but we definitely need to take the positives from the game and if we carry on like this we are going back to winning.”
The draw did stop a losing run of six straight Premier League defeats and they had plenty of chances to break the deadlock against the Canaries – none more so than Neal Maupay’s penalty miss.
But Trossard had sympathy for his strike partner after seeing his spot kick blaze over the bar.
“That is part of football,” added Trossard who has four goals for Albion so far this campaign. “Everyone can miss and we do not blame him for that. We are a team and we had a lot of chances we could have scored but it just did not happen but we need to carry on.”
Albion return to Premier League action this Saturday at Champions League chasing Arsenal. The Gunners were soundly beaten 3-0 on Monday at Crystal Palace and will look to respond against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.