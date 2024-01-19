Brighton make transfer 'enquiry' as fresh options emerge for West Ham and Juventus midfield target

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion is keen to add to his midfield options

Brighton and two other Premier League clubs are considering a move for Serie A talent Lazar Samardžić, according to footballtransfers.com.

The 21-year-old Serbian has impressed at Udinese and was close to a January move to Napoli but talks are believed to have fallen through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Juventus and Inter Milan both have the creative midfielder on their radars and he has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with West Ham – as reported by the www.dailymail.co.uk.

Samardžić was born in Berlin, played for Germany's under-16s and under-21s but is now a full Serbian international.

He spent his youth career at Hertha BSC before making his name at RB Leipzig. His seven outings for Leipzig convinced Udinese and he moved to the Italians on a five-year contract in 2021.

Brighton are unlikely to be embroiled in a bidding war for transfer fees and wages this January but Samardžić's talent, age and versatility all fits well into Brighton's recent transfer policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberto De Zerbi stated at the start of the window he was keen to add to his squad as injuries have caused issues at Brighton this season. The Seagulls are also still trying to find the best midfield solutions after losing Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively last summer.