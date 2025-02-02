All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton have absolutely no intention of allowing Tariq Lamptey to leave in the final hours of the transfer window.

Lamptey, 24, is out of contract this summer and has struggled for regular football this season under head coach Fabian Hurzeler, with six top fight starts.

The former Chelsea man has though started the last two matches at left back due to the recent “muscular” injury to Pervis Estupinan.

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey is out of contract this summer

The club also said recent reports linking Lamptey with a cut-price £1.5m move to Ajax was “pure speculation.” The question of Lamptey’s future was quickly shut down amid the aftermath of the painful 7-0 defeat at Forest and the Ghana international is expected to play a key role between now and the end of the season.

"Why the hell would we sell him with all the injuries,” bristled a club source.

There has however been little talk of a new contract and Lamptey could leave on a free transfer once his deal expires.

Wolves, Fulham, Everton and Sporting Lisbon have previously been linked with the flying full-back who joined Brighton from Chelsea in 2020 for around £3m.

Estupinan joined a growing list of Brighton players suffering with “muscular injuries”. Carlos Baleba, Solly March and Yasin Ayari were also ruled out of yesterday’s hammering with “muscle” injuries.

"We try to work on it,” said Hurzeler at the City Ground. “We try to improve it and in the end for me injuries are only excuses so I won't point anything out on anyone else.

“Because in the end we still had a strong squad on the pitch that is able to win a Premier League game and therefore we should focus on the players who played and try to make it better next time.”

One of the few positives to arrive from the hefty loss was extra game time for January signing Diego Gomez. The Paraguay international was only fit enough for 45 minutes as he replaced Joao Pedro after the break.

"I think it was important for him to learn our game experience and get adapted or find a way to adapt to the Premier League,” Hurzeler added. “To the intensity, to the new culture and therefore I'm sure it helped him.”