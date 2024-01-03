Brighton man ties Manchester United legend's milestone as Jamie Carragher's England pick returns at West Ham

Brighton kept their first Premier League clean sheet of the season but couldn’t break down a resolute West Ham in a 0-0 draw at London Stadium.

Said Benrahma of West Ham United and Adam Webster of Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion had the lion’s share of possession and chances but were unable to secure what would have been a deserved victory on Tuesday night.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said the focus on the Seagulls’ failure to shut out opponents was a bigger issue for the media than him, and while that was a big talking point, here are some others from a frustrating night in east London.

Marathon man

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Milner made his 632nd Premier League appearance and is now tied with Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs in second for the most games in the competition. After 21 years in the English top-flight, the 37-year-old still has much to contribute to Brighton.

The former England international has shown in the last two matches that he has more to offer the Seagulls when deployed in midfield rather than as a full-back. He whipped several dangerous crosses into the box, one of which should have been buried by Pascal Gross, and he has made the fourth most progressive passes per 90 minutes in the league (6.4) this season. Moreover, Albion head coach De Zerbi is certainly a fan of him.

The Italian told Sky Sports: "He's a great use for us. We're proud to have him in our team. He's improving because in his physical condition he can play 90 minutes with the same intensity and energy. We need him to reach our target, to fight to reach the higher position of the table.

"I'd love to win the game 4-0 but clean sheets is your problem. There are bigger teams in the Premier League who concede more or less the same goals. We have been unlucky in a lot of games where we could have kept a clean sheet. Now we have to win in the FA Cup and then we prepare for the second part of the season. We are used to playing so many important and tough games."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milner signed on a one-year deal last summer, but if he keeps up this form, he could get a bumper deal. Plus, he may have his sights on breaking Gareth Barry’s Premier League appearance record of 653 in 2024.

Back in the fold

Adam Webster was once one of the first names on the Brighton teamsheet but that is not the case today. Almost exactly two years ago, Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher gave a huge endorsement for the centre-back, who signed from Bristol City in 2019 for £20 million.

He tweeted: “Adam Webster’s passing out from the back, with both feet is better than any other English central defender.”

Back then, it seemed as if Webster would be the more likely Brighton defender to get an England call-up as Lewis Dunk was repeatedly overlooked by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward to the present and now he is behind Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Igor Julio in the defensive pecking order. The 6ft 3in centre-back, who turns 29 tomorrow, has struggled with a whole host of injuries in the past couple of seasons and his return to the first-team at West Ham was his first game in nearly two months after a calf problem.

However, also in that stretch, Webster has shown he has a mistake in him – particularly in the Hammers’ 3-1 win at the Amex in August. But his display against David Moyes’ men on Tuesday was a reminder that he is far from done. Yes, he was a tad rusty and gave the ball away on occasion but the former Portsmouth man is still an important member of this squad, especially with its current injury woes. And De Zerbi was very appreciative of his and Pervis Estupinan’s efforts, despite not being 100% fit.

"We have to say thanks to Webby and Pervis Estupinan because maybe they are not in the right physical condition to play in the starting XI but anyway they made themselves available to play, which is not a normal thing. I am working in football for many years and it is not easy playing without a lot of training sessions. He [Webster] played very well, he doesn't have a problem, just cramps,” he said.

Stick or twist?

While Brighton pulled off a tactical masterclass in the 4-2 win over Tottenham last week, without wingers Simon Adingra and Kaoru Mitoma, it seemed they missed their presence against West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls created a lot of chances and played well but the Hammers’ defensive wall proved a tough nut to crack. It is a huge achievement that Albion are seventh in the league and are into the last 16 of the Europa League despite all their injuries, but do they have enough in their squad to sustain their efforts this season and have success on multiple fronts?

In January, Brighton may only play three games, including an FA Cup trip to Stoke City, and Wolves and Luton Town in the Premier League. If they beat the Potters, they are likely to play a fourth-round tie later this month but with Adingra, Mitoma, Tariq Lamptey, Ansu Fati, and Joel Veltman all expected back from injury in February, will Albion sign anyone in January?