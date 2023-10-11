BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi to be handed a major boost after the international break

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope the international break allows a few of their injured players time to recover
By Derren Howard
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Brighton’s James Milner will hope to return after the international break and face his former club Manchester City.

Milner, who made almost 150 appearances for Manchester City between 2010 and 2015, joined Brighton during the summer on a free transfer after eight successful seasons at Liverpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 37-year-old missed facing his former club Liverpool just prior to the break but should be on track to recover in time to take on Pep Guardiola’s champions.

Most Popular
Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi will hope to have key players back from injury ahead of Manchester CityBrighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi will hope to have key players back from injury ahead of Manchester City
Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi will hope to have key players back from injury ahead of Manchester City

Milner has had six outings so far for Brighton but has not been seen since the the Europa League loss to AEK Athens at the American Express Stadium where he sustained a muscular injury.

He missed the Bournemouth, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Marseille clashes and despite making good progress, head coach Roberto De Zerbi was not prepared to risk his experienced campaigner in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

The break should give him a chance to get match fit ahead of the trip to Etihad, where sixth placed Brighton will hope to inflict further damage on City following their back to back defeats to Wolves and Arsenal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Milner’s return would be a huge boost to De Zerbi as he adds experience and quality across a number of positions including full-back and midfield. Left back is an area of concern for Brighton as Pervis Estupinan is likely to miss the next three weeks and Tariq Lamptey – who withdrew from Ghana international duty this week – is also a doubt.

Brighton will though hope to have Adam Lallana available once more following his muscular injury. Jakub Moder (knee) continues to make progress but will likely miss out as will Julio Enciso with his long-term knee problem.

Related topics:James MilnerBrightonManchester CityLiverpool