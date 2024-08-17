Brighton midfield ace who impressed in pre-season makes surprise exit amid Billy Gilmour update

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Moran has signed a new contract with Brighton and joined Championship club Stoke City on a season-long loan.

The Republic of Ireland international's new deal runs until June 2028. He spent the 2023/24 campaign with Blackburn Rovers, where he made 35 Championship appearances.

Technical director David Weir said, “Andrew has done well in pre-season, which comes on the back of a really good year with Blackburn. He has worked really hard and deserves his new contract.

It’s important that he continues to play regularly and heading out on loan will give him the opportunity to do so. We wish Andrew and Stoke City the best of luck for the campaign and will be watching his progress.”

The 20-year-old has made three first-team appearances for Albion, including his Premier League debut in the 4-1 win over Everton in January 2023.

Brighton start their new Premier League season today at Everton. Their new head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “Very excited. Pre-season is pre-season. You try to build a team, you try to get your ideas into the team.

“It's always something special when it starts and when it's about winning three points. We will have a challenge ahead of ahead of us against Everton and at Goodison Park. We are looking forward and we feel ready.”

Meanwhile Brighton continue talks with Napoli over the future of midfielder Billy Gilmour. The Italians opened the bidding at £8m but it has since been increased to £15m. The club transfer chief Giovanni Manna was reportedly in London last week in an attempt to finalise the Gilmour deal.

Gilmour joined Brighton from Chelsea for around £6m in 2002 and has two more years remaining on his contract. The 23-year-old Scotland international is said to be open to a deal to join Antonio Conte’s project at Napoli.