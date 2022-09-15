Brighton midfield star issues worrying transfer stance and drops Chelsea hint amid Manchester United and Liverpool link

The Ecuador international has impressed since his introduction to the first team and was linked with a summer move to Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp is keen on the 20-year-old and Liverpool were said to be readying a £42m bid during in the last window.

Albion though were under no pressure to sell last month – having just banked more than £100m following the exits of Yves Bissouma to Tottenham, Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Neal Mauapy to Everton.

The departure of head coach Graham Potter does however complicate matters.

Caicedo was sorry to see Potter depart but remains determined to perform well for Brighton in the short-term ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

He is contracted with Albion until 2025 but his latest comments hint at a potential move away, should the right offer arrive.

"It made me very sad now that he [Potter] left for Chelsea, because he helped me a lot and I wanted to continue having him as a manager, but that’s football," Caicedo told Olé.

"Right now I’m very focused on Brighton and the World Cup," He added. "I want to have a great World Cup and then we’ll see what happens.