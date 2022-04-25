Adam Webster made his first start for more than two months, while Brighton also recalled forwards Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay for the clash.

Albion have not won at home since Boxing Day, a run of seven matches, failing to score in the last five of those fixtures.

Pascal Gross and Solly March dropped to the bench, while Tariq Lamptey was absent from Graham Potter’s squad.

The former Chelsea man - who has worked his way back this season from a serious hamstring injury - missed out due to a “minor” knee injury.

Southampton opted for six changes, including handing forward Shane Long a first league start since December.

Tino Livramento, Mohammed Salisu, Nathan Redmond, Nathan Tella and Che Adams also returned.

Brighton made a blistering start and were ahead inside 76 seconds.

Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster failed to deal with Marc Cucurella’s low cross from the left and Danny Welbeck was on hand to poke into the empty net.

Southampton almost levelled when Livramento’s deflected effort struck the left post, with Adams narrowly unable to convert the rebound.

Brighton then had an effort disallowed for offside after Maupay headed home following a corner.

Southampton full-back Livramento was stretchered off in the 36th minute.

The England Under-21 international, who was sidelined by a knee injury earlier this season, stayed down after twisting awkwardly as he attempted to challenge Enock Mwepu and was replaced by Romain Perraud.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Palace target Ebiowei Crystal Palace look set to swoop for Derby County winger Malcolm Ebiowei with the 18-year-old out of contract in the summer. (Alan Nixon) Photo Sales

2. Spurs want Gnabry Antonio Conte wants Tottenham Hotspur to take advantage of Serge Gnabry’s contract stand-off with Bayern Munich by tabling an offer for the ex-Arsenal man. (Star) Photo Sales

3. Keane on Hammers shortlist West Ham are plotting a summer transfer raid on Everton should they suffer relegation, with defender Michael Keane believed to be on David Moyes’ shortlist. (Daily Star) Photo Sales

4. Race on for Fofana Tottenham Hotspur face competition from the likes of Leicester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa for Lens midfielder Seko Fofana. (But! Football Club) Photo Sales