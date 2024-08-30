Mahmoud Dahoud.

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent deal on undisclosed terms.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “This is an opportunity for Mo to play again in the Bundesliga, an environment he knows well from his time with Dortmund and Stuttgart.

“We wish him all the best for his future and thank him for his efforts during his time with the club."

Dahoud joined Brighton in June 2023 from Borussia Dortmund.

He made 14 appearances in all competitions for the club, before spending the second half of the season with Stuttgart.