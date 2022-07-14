Brighton midfielder makes bold Yves Bissouma claim after Tottenham move and Mo Camara link

Midfielder Yves Bissouma moved to Tottenham earlier in the window having been a key player for Brighton in the Premier League

The recent departure of Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur has spread rumours that the Seagulls are in the market for a new midfielder, with the likes of Red Bull Salzburg’s Mo Camara linked.

But this interview with the Zambian captain may indicate the club are happy with those they already have.

“Yves Bissouma has been a reliable player for Brighton for years, he has been amazing,” Mwepu said.

“He has shown how talented he is and I am pleased that he has made this big move.

“Obviously we will miss him but myself, Moises [Caicedo], Alexis [MacAllister] and more are capable of handling that position and we are ready.”

Graham Potter has used various players across the midfield in the last two seasons, with MacAllister playing most often in 2021-22, notching up 33 Premier League appearances.

Uncertainty for the season ahead mostly rests on an inconsistent midfield combination last season, when Mwepu suffered injuries, Jakub Moder was ruled out from April with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and Caicedo returned from a loan spell in January.

Adam Lallana and Pascal Gross played in various positions last season, while Steven Alzate’s starting opportunities were limited.

Younger options this season also include Jensen Weir and Kacper Kozłowski, who both featured in the Seagulls’ first pre-season friendly against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

“It’s an exciting time for us, because we’re a young team that is talented, that can compete. It will be good competition for us midfielders, but I am excited that we can work again together,” Mwepu said.

The Seagulls have often benefited from competition for places under Potter, and opponents will no doubt be left guessing who is picked from a multifaceted midfield corps.

Mwepu’s main ambition is likely to be making the midfield berth his own this season, creating more memories like his stunning goals against Liverpool and Arsenal.

“These are exciting times. I have been at the club for a year now, I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. It’s been a great, great year,” he said.

“I was able to help the team, but I had a lot of setbacks as well, so it was a mixture of emotions. For me, I am really happy and excited just to be a Brighton player.”

Even without his previous midfield partner Bissouma, Zambia captain Mwepu is hopeful of achieving plenty with the Seagulls this season.

“We have set a good standard for ourselves. I think, not just aiming for top 10. For me, we have a very good squad that if we just raise our standards a little bit more, I think we can try to find the European competitions, be it the Conference or the Europa,” he said.

“Even the Champions League, why not? For me, I’m always dreaming big, aiming high in life. There’s just something that pushes me a lot and I want it to give it to others so that we can push each other more.