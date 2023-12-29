BREAKING

Brighton midfielder returns to former club

Mackenzie Hawkesby has rejoined her former club Sydney, ahead of the Australian transfer window closing on Boxing Day.
By Mark Dunford
Mackenzie Hawkesby rejoined her former club Sydney, ahead of the Australian transfer window closing on Boxing Day. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Women's first-team head coach Melissa Phillips said: "Mackenzie has been very good to work with since joining us in the summer, but she has struggled to establish herself in the team.

"It's an opportunity for Mackenzie to return to Sydney and play at the club she helped win the A-League title earlier this year, so we felt this move was right for all parties.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to wish her well for the future."

Mackenzie previously played for Western Sydney Wanderers before joining Sydney FC for three seasons. She went on to have a short spell with Sydney Olympic before returning to Sydney FC last season.

She made one appearance for Albion in the 3-0 Continental Cup win at Birmingham City in October.

