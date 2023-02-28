Brighton missing seven stars from starting XI ahead of Stoke City with fresh injury blow confirmed

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without a number of key players as they head to Stoke City in the fifth round of the FA Cup tonight.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed a number of absentees as the Albion look to advance to the quarter-finals.

One player who is however set to start is skipper Lewis Dunk, who is line to make his 400th appearance for the Seagulls.

Dunk made his Brighton debut in 2010 and played a key role in helping the club rise from League One to their current position chasing European qualification.

De Zerbi said: "“If I have to give one opinion about Lewis, I think he could play in Champions League, in Europa League, he could play different competitions.

“If you ask me what I think about Dunk, I think he’s one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League. This is my opinion but I know well his potential, his standard of performances.

“I can’t take (pick out) only one quality. He’s a very big personality on the pitch. He’s a good guy. In the training ground, I observe every day my players and he helps always the young players to understand, to work much more inside of Brighton’s environment. And, if you speak about Dunk as a player, the personality, the technical quality and the power, he’s complete.”

Here's the Albion injury list ahead of kick-off at the Bet365 Stadium...

1 . BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth at American Express Community Stadium on February 04, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has a number of absentees for tonight's FA Cup clash at Stoke City Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

2 . Levi Colwill The Chelsea loanee is making progress but remains out with a quad injury Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3 . Billy Gilmour The midfielder has missed the last two matches with a 'minor injury' and the Stoke match arrived too soon Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

4 . Danny Welbeck Has been out with a calf issue. Should make the bench but unlikely to start. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales