Brighton move ‘wasn’t a smart choice’ for international midfielder, according to former manager

Anders Dreyer’s move to Brighton & Hove Albion ‘wasn’t a smart choice’ as the Denmark international endured a difficult two years at the Amex.

That’s the view of the 24-year-old’s former manager John Lammers, who coached Dreyer at Danish club Esbjerg fB during the 2017/18 campaign.

The winger swapped the west coast of Denmark for the south coast of England in August 2018 after an excellent season for EfB.

Dreyer plundered 18 goals in 31 NordicBet Liga games as Esbjerg fB secured promotion to the Danish Superliga via the play-offs.

Anders Dreyer’s move to Brighton & Hove Albion ‘wasn’t a smart choice’, according to his former manager John Lammers. Picture by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

His goalscoring exploits prompted the Seagulls to swoop for Dreyer, but the Dane struggled for game time at the Amex.

The wideman featured heavily for Albion’s under-21s, scoring four goals in 14 Premier League 2 appearances, before joining Scottish Premiership club St Mirren on loan until the end of the 2018/19 season in January.

Dreyer netted once in ten league games for the Buddies, before a keen injury forced him to return to Brighton in April.

He began the 2019/20 campaign playing for the Seagulls’ under-21s, appearing twice in the Premier League 2, before agreeing a season-long loan switch to Dutch outfit Heerenveen in August 2019.

Dreyer made just 13 senior appearances for De Superfriezen in all competitions, scoring once.

The midfielder departed Brighton to return to Denmark with FC Midtjylland in January 2020 after failing to make a senior appearance at the Amex.

Speaking to Belgian outlet Sporza, Lammers said: “Brighton wasn’t a smart choice – he didn’t even train with the first team.

“Anders did not get his chance in Heerenveen either. And those six months in Scotland, pah… No football at all for him, with only those long balls.”

Dreyer swapped Midtjylland for Russian club Rubin Kazan in 2021, but rejoined Ulvene a year later.