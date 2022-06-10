Brighton near Julio Enciso deal amid fresh talks – what to expect from £10m teen

Paraguay's Libertad Julio Enciso is set for a move to Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion this summer transfer window

The 18-year-old from Paraguay has shone in the Paraguayan Primera Division this season, and looks set for a move to The Amex.

It is believed a deal of around £10 million will be completed this window, which could turn out to be another shrewd deal for the Seagulls, and another impressive spot from the scouting department.

Brighton did attempt to sign Enciso in January, but the deal fell through.

The Club Libertad player can be deployed as either an outright striker or in a number 10 role, and has proven deadly in both capacities.

Leading the line he is able to stretch defences with his pace, darting in behind and latching onto through balls to dispatch goal-bound.

When player slightly deeper he operates around the edge of the opposition area. Here he has the ability to take on a defender himself, or slide in a team-mate.

Enciso’s composed and accomplished finishing has been on display throughout the season.

In 14 league appearances this campaign, Enciso has scored 11 goals, and registered three assists. A goal contribution a game.

This form has helped his side at present to sit top of the table, clear by six points in the Paraguayan top division, with just five games to go.

At such young age it’s impressive that Enciso is so calm in front of goal.

Not only is he unafraid to take on opposition players, but if he finds himself in a good position to shoot from distance, he will fire. He has scored some incredible long-range goals.

Quick feet and good agility, the forward is able to swiftly shift his slight five feet eight inch frame’s momentum to wrong-foot defenders and glide past them.

Enciso has also gained some experience at national level, having made five appearances for Paraguay, a sign of how highly he is rated in his own country.

The Premier League is obviously a huge step up from the Paraguayan top division, and so it is highly likely that Enciso will need time to adapt to the rise in quality, and also the physicality of the English game.

Especially for someone so young and still developing physically. However, the prospect has a good tenacity and desire to hunt down the ball when out of possession, which should stand him in good stead if he makes the switch.

With Enciso’s versatility in being able to play both a number nine and number 10 role, Potter would have options when utilising his potential new signing.

While the youngster would, hopefully, add goals to his side, he would also provide competition for Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck, as well as pushing the attacking midfielders such as Alexis Mac Allister and Adam Lallana.

In games where Brighton are chasing, Enciso could provide a perfect option. Able to slot a solely attack minded player in behind Welbeck and Maupay and really put the opposition under pressure, could prove very useful.

Welbeck’s wealth of experience could make him the perfect mentor for young Enciso, the teenager would be able to learn a lot from an England international, and established Premier League striker.