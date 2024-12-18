Brighton offer £20m package for one of Brazil's best as Arsenal hesitate

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion across the Premier League

Brighton have reportedly opened the bidding for Brazil’s talented young centre back Vitor Reis.

The Seagulls are said to have made an offer of around £20m to Palmeiras for the Brazil youth international, which, according to ESPN Brazil, was rejected by the Brazilian top flight club.

Palmeiras are said to be open to a sale but are only willing to negotiate after the Club World Cup, which will be played in the United States from June 14 to July 13.

Vitor Reis (R) of Palmeiras has the attracted the attention of the top clubs around Europe

Reis, 18, is said to be one of the best defensive prospects in world football with Real Madrid, PSG, Arsenal and Liverpool all said to be keen. Reis is contracted with Palmeiras until December 2028 and has a reported €100 million release clause.

Brighton are keen to bolster their defensive ranks and last summer Fabian Hurzeler tried to sign experienced German international Mats Hummels. The Seagulls have also been linked with PSV’s French defender Olivier Boscagli.

Brighton have struggled defensively this season and have suffered with injuries to Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke at various stages of the campaign.

Veltman is out of contract at the end of the season and Webster will have a year remaining on his deal this summer but his future at Brighton looks far from certain.

Dunk, 33, has recovered from his recent calf injury but the potential signing of Ries would certainly help Brighton with their long term plans.

Albion have a history of signing and developing South American talent with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo establishing themselves in the Premier League before moving to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

Brighton are next in Premier League action this Saturday at West Ham.