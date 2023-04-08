Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
5 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
5 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
5 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
6 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Brighton player ratings: Ace lands 8/10 and four 7/10s at Tottenham VAR farce

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a painful and fiery 2-1 loss at Tottenham as both teams continue their quest for Champions League qualification.

By Derren Howard
Published 8th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a painful 2-1 loss at TottenhamBrighton and Hove Albion suffered a painful 2-1 loss at Tottenham
Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a painful 2-1 loss at Tottenham

Son Heung-min broke the deadlock for Tottenham with a superb curled effort after 10 minutes. Brighton were denied an equaliser after 17 minutes when Kaoru Mitoma’s volleyed effort was disallowed for handball following a VAR check. Mitoma controlled Moises Caicedo’s chipped through-ball with the top of his arm or shoulder and it was adjudged by VAR to be handball after the linesman had already decided to rule out the strike.

Brighton did find their leveller with 33 minutes played when Lewis Dunk headed home Solly March’s corner to make it 1-1 at Tottenham. A sweet moment for Dunk on his 200th Premier League appearance for Albion. Brighton were denied a second goal at Tottenham when Danny Welbeck’s effort took a deflection off team-mate Alexis Mac Allister and beat Hugo Lloris.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Welbeck’s shot hit what seemed to be the hip area of Mac Allister and VAR adjudged it to be handball with De Zerbi looking perplexed on the touchline.

Most Popular

De Zerbi and his opposite Cristian Stellini were later sent off for a touchline altercation that sparked some pushing and shoving between the two benches and some players. De Zerbi and Stellini previously had a heated exchange of words prior to kick-off.

Kane put Tottenham back ahead with 11 minutes left when he rifled home from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s cutback. Tough on Brighton and seriously hard done by by some terrible officiating.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here’s how the Albion players rated at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

TottenhamBrightonChampions League