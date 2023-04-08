Brighton player ratings: Ace lands 8/10 and four 7/10s at Tottenham VAR farce

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a painful and fiery 2-1 loss at Tottenham as both teams continue their quest for Champions League qualification.

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a painful 2-1 loss at Tottenham

Son Heung-min broke the deadlock for Tottenham with a superb curled effort after 10 minutes. Brighton were denied an equaliser after 17 minutes when Kaoru Mitoma’s volleyed effort was disallowed for handball following a VAR check. Mitoma controlled Moises Caicedo’s chipped through-ball with the top of his arm or shoulder and it was adjudged by VAR to be handball after the linesman had already decided to rule out the strike.

Brighton did find their leveller with 33 minutes played when Lewis Dunk headed home Solly March’s corner to make it 1-1 at Tottenham. A sweet moment for Dunk on his 200th Premier League appearance for Albion. Brighton were denied a second goal at Tottenham when Danny Welbeck’s effort took a deflection off team-mate Alexis Mac Allister and beat Hugo Lloris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welbeck’s shot hit what seemed to be the hip area of Mac Allister and VAR adjudged it to be handball with De Zerbi looking perplexed on the touchline.

De Zerbi and his opposite Cristian Stellini were later sent off for a touchline altercation that sparked some pushing and shoving between the two benches and some players. De Zerbi and Stellini previously had a heated exchange of words prior to kick-off.

Kane put Tottenham back ahead with 11 minutes left when he rifled home from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s cutback. Tough on Brighton and seriously hard done by by some terrible officiating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad