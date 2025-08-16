1 . Karou Mitoma – 6

Started a little quiet in this one. Mitoma had a golden opportunity in the 27th minute. He was unable to convert a free header. His effort beat the keeper, but was just over the bar. He had a solid winding run in space in the 65th minute, which he wasn't able to get his feet right for when it came to shooting. He should've scored right at the end as well. Brighton really will be kicking themselves after how many chances they wasted! Photo: Mike Hewitt