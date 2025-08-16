Brighton played Fulham in their first game of the 2025/26 season on Saturday, August 16.
In the opening minutes, Brighton thought they had opened the scoring with Minteh. However, it was waved off as the cross from Baleba had gone out over the goal kick.
For all of Albion’s attacking flurries at the beginning of this clash, they were unable to take control of the scoreline in the first half.
In the second half, The Seagulls remained on top and Fulham let their guard down. Rutter made a charging run into the box with the ball. He was brought down by Berge, and the 54th minute, O’Riley stepped up and converted from the spot.
Albion had plenty of chances to win this one. They could’ve been four up with the amount of opportunities they created.
Brighton will rue the chances they missed, with Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz scoring in the last minute of stoppage time (90+6).
Here are Sussex World’s player ratings as Albion draw against Fulham.
1. Karou Mitoma – 6
Started a little quiet in this one. Mitoma had a golden opportunity in the 27th minute. He was unable to convert a free header. His effort beat the keeper, but was just over the bar. He had a solid winding run in space in the 65th minute, which he wasn't able to get his feet right for when it came to shooting. He should've scored right at the end as well. Brighton really will be kicking themselves after how many chances they wasted! Photo: Mike Hewitt
2. Yasin Ayari - 6
Yasin Ayari – Becoming more confident in midfield. However, he didn't create enough going forward for me. Albion paid for not being quicker in attacking phases. Photo: Mike Hewitt
3. Baleba - 8
Started very well in this one. The transfer rumours haven’t phased him. He was causing all sorts of trouble for the Fulham back line. He was on top form. He came off in the 67th minute, which was a shame. I think he was missed during the last minutes of added time. His ability to drive the ball forward was needed. Photo: Ryan Pierse
4. Georginio Rutter – 7
It opened up for him at the midpoint of the first half. He took on the shot from outside the box. It was the right spot, but it just didn’t have enough power to it. He had a charging run into the box in the 53rd minute and was brought down by Berge. He got Brighton the penalty and chance Albion needed to get ahead in this tricky game. Photo: Georginio Rutter – 7