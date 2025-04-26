Brighton player ratings after West Ham victory: one 9 after last minute wonder goal and plenty of 7's

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton player ratings after a last-gasp 3-2 win for Albion in a Premier League clash with West Ham (Saturday, April 26).

Brighton started the game in positive fashion, following a poor 4-2 loss away to Brentford last time out. Albion were able to capitalise on their strong start with a fantastic curling strike from Yasin Ayari. His goal put Brighton 1-0 in the 13th minute.

However, Brighton were caught out by West Ham in the 48th minute. Kudus was able to strike the ball through Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen’s legs to make it 1-1.

Brighton will be kicking themselves about how the goal came for The Hammers. Then West Ham were able to go 2-1 in the 83rd minute thanks to Jarrod Bowen’s sublime cross and an acrobatic header from Tomas Soucek.

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and West Ham United FC at Amex Stadium on April 26, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

In the 89th minute, Albion were able to get a goal back to make it 2-2. Gruda’s headed pass into the box was met by Japanese international Karou Mitoma.

It was a scramble at the end, but Brighton were able to come out on top in the 90+2 minute of added time. Carlos Baleba had a shot from range and curled it in beautifully.

The game ended 3-2 to the Albion, with fans going bonkers at full-time.

Here’s our Albion player ratings after facing West Ham:

Bart Verbruggen (GK) -6- A superb diving save, tipping Soucek’s header onto the frame of the goal in the 30th minute. That was some stop! He looked sharp. However, in the 48th minute, he was nutmegged by Kudus, which resulted in a goal. He made a point-blank stop in the 60th minute after Wan-Bissaka hit it as hard as he could. Verbruggen pushed it away for a corner

Lewis Dunk © -6- Some excellent blocks before the first half ended. He was needed right at the end there. He was on better form compared to the Brentford game.

Solly March -6- It was fantastic to see this man starting for the first time

Simon Adingra -6- Helped defend when Brighton needed him to, wasn’t as much of an attacking presence. Offside goal in the 36th minute. He got what was the third rebound after there were a flurry of shots following a corner. A VAR check confirmed that the offside decision was correct. He put in a few good crosses at the start of the second half, one of them should’ve resulted in a goal. Came off in the 62nd minute.

Danny Welbeck -6- Helped to hold the ball in the attacking areas for Brighton.

Carlos Baleba -9- Played as centre-back in the absence of Jan Paul Van Hecke. This was due to the head injury he sustained at the end of Albion’s 4-2 loss away to Brentford. He dealt with the role very well in the early stages of the game, not allowing crosses to be sprayed into the box. What a goal from this man at the death, what a player!

Yasin Ayari -7- Looked easy to get past at the start of the game, with Wan-Bissaka darting forward on the wing and able to cause trouble. What a beautiful goal that was from him in the 13th minute. Outside the box, curled to perfection into the top-left corner. That really gave the fans something to shout about!

Mats Wieffer -7- Looked confident in this one, winning the ball back well. Floated in some nice crosses early on too, had a very positive start. He’s beginning to look prominent in the midfield role, he definitely prefers it there as opposed to defence! A strong attempt to get Albion back into the lead after the goal from Kudus. His header from a cross was saved well.

Pervis Estupinan -6- Took on an audacious shot outside the box in the 4th minute. It was over but it reflected Albion’s strong start in this one. He did look a little sluggish at times, giving the ball away cheaply.

Matt O’Riley -6- Had some solid spells on the ball and a few opportunities to get a goal for himself in this one. In the 30th minute, his shot just inside the box was easily collected by Areola in the West Ham goal. He could’ve done more there.

Jack Hinshelwood -6- Helped command the middle of the park effectively for Albion. He earnt the assist for Ayari’s quality goal from outside the box. Had a fantastic shot in the 73rd which was deflected, it almost dipped under the bar and in! Came off in the 82nd minute.

Subs:

Karou Mitoma -6- Came on for Adingra in the 62nd minute. Added that magic Brighton needed on the wing.

Yankuba Minteh -6- Came on for Solly March in the 62nd minute. Had a shot deflected from a West Ham header in the 69th minute, which almost dipped under the bar.

Diego Gomez -6- Came on for Jack Hinshelwood. He wasn’t able to mark Wan Bissaka effectively, allowing him to get the ball to Jarrod Bowen, who crossed the ball to Soucek, ending in a goal.

Brajan Gruda -6- Came on for Matt O’Riley in the 82nd minute.