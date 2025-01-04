Brighton player ratings against Arsenal as 'captain' Joao Pedro scores 9/10

How Brighton players rated against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium

Brighton tried the calm, measured approach in the first half against Arsenal and it did not serve them well, so after the break they went full-throttle instead.

Another German manager, who did quite well in the Premier League, called it heavy metal football. Hurzeler prefers the term “our identity” or “our process.” It doesn’t quite have the same ring but when it works, it’s hard to deal with – as Tottenham, Manchester United, Newcastle and Manchester City have already found out this season. The problem for Hurzeler has been delivering that on a regular basis, as draws against Wolves, Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton demonstrate.

Arsenal were so comfortable in the first half at the Amex Stadium, it was quite hard for home fans to watch. It was little surprise when the visitors took the lead on 16 minutes as Ethan Nwaneri’s shot squeezed under the body of Bart Verbruggen. Brighton laboured to halftime with Simon Adingra’s wayward effort from 10 yards the best they had to show.

Brajan Gruda and Matt O’Riley were replaced by Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh but most importantly energy came on for lethargy, epitomised by the excellent Joao Pedro, who was skipper for the day due to another ‘minor’ calf injury to Lewis Dunk.

It was only right that Pedro hauled Brighton back as he won and converted a disputed 61st minute penalty after he collided with William Saliba. Despite their best efforts, Brighton failed to find a winner – they remain winless in eight – but the second half gives them a clearer direction of travel. Here’s how they rated…

Saved well low down on nine minutes to deny Jesus, who was just offside but the keeper really should have done better on 16 minutes to keep out Nwaneri's effort.

Back in the team ahead of Tariq Lamptey and kept a close eye on Lee Trossard. Solid defensively as always but pegged back and unable to support the attack.

Played at centre back in Lewis Dunk's absence and performed well. Calm defending, good in possession and drove forward to start attacks when he could. Hobbled off with a what looked like a hamstring issue.

