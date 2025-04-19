Brighton Player ratings against Brentford: plenty of 5’s and one 4 after ‘violent’ red card

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Christian Norgaard of Brentford scores his team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Gtech Community Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a 4-2 defeat against Brentford as their hopes of Europe take another blow.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton lost in poor fashion against Brentford in a Premier League clash (Saturday, April 19).

A brace from Mbeumo, as well as one from Wissa and Norgaard wrapped this one up for the Bees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton had glimmers of hope in this one, with Danny Welbeck making it 1-1 just before half-time, but the Bees were too much for Albion, with their second goal of the contest coming from Karou Mitoma.

There was a slight lack of hunger in this one. Whether that’s due to fatigue or something else… who knows.

Here are the player ratings for Brighton as they lost heavily to the Bees.

B. Verbruggen (GK) - 5- A quality save from point-blank effort in the third minute. Wissa squared the ball in the third minute, which Verbruggen dealt with superbly, sticking out a leg to deny the home side an early opener. He made a fatal error in the 48th minute, he passed it straight out to the opposition, who were then able to pass it around effectively with Mbeumo able to score as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P. Estupiñán - 5- Wasn’t able to close Mbeumo down as Albion went 1-0 down in the 9th minute.

L. Dunk © - 5- It really does look like he’s playing through some sort of injury. His passing was rough, he was going out of position at times.

J. Van Hecke -5- Too easy, and out of place as Mbeumo was able to slot the ball home. Lewis Potter’s ball to the attacker was too much for him. He gave the ball away in the 37th minute very cheaply too, quite literally passing it to an opposition player. Luckily for him, the attack came to nothing.

J. Hinshelwood -6- He had a promising chance in the 17th minute from a corner, his headed effort on goal had the power needed, but was straight at Flekken in the Brentford goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

C. Baleba - 6- Slightly wasteful in the middle of the park in this one. His passing seemed rushed and inaccurate. In the first half, he was running into the Brentford traffic, without success.

João Pedro -4- Made a bright start in the opening seconds of the game, driving at the Brentford attack. He won his side a freekick on the edge of the box for his efforts. He reacted well after Albion went a goal down. What a shame… the

M. O'Riley -6- Had a good chance to test Flekken in the Brentford net in the opening stages of the game after Joao Pedro won a free kick near the edge of the box. He seemed a little too relaxed at times, giving the way in some key areas from Albion as they tried to build up attacks.

Y. Minteh -6- He had some glimmers, but his stand-out moment in the first half came in the last seconds. He was able to use silky skills to dance around the Bees defenders, then passed it to Wieffer, who was able to cross it for Welbeck to head home. Following on from that goal, it would be hard to say he had much else to offer in this one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M. Wieffer -6- Defended well compared to the rest of the squad in the first half! His cross in the 45+3rd minute of the game, was perfect for Danny Welbeck, which made it 1-1 at the stroke of half time. Weirdly, this was one of his better performances.

D. Welbeck -7- Danny got boos from Brentford fans after a penalty shout involving an incident with himself and Flekken was waved off. Stuck one on Mbuemo, but got a yellow. Got an excellent headed goal in the 45+3rd minute of the game, thanks to a cracking cross from Wieffer. After that, his chances were limited.

Subs:

Mitoma - 7- Slotted one home to make it 3-2, lovely pass from Hinshelwood. For his impact off the bench, a worthy score. Yasin Ayari -6- Didn’t really contribute much, in the time he got. Diego Gomez -6- Wasn’t really able to make much of a mark with the time he was given. Solly March -6- Didn’t really impact the game. Simon Adingra -6- Only a few minutes to make a mark, and didn’t really get to in this one.