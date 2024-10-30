Brighton player ratings against Liverpool: one 8 for star winger, four 7's and 5 for out of form midfielder

Brighton nearly staged a dramatic comeback against Liverpool, but the visitors held firm to seal progression to the fifth round of the Carabao Cup.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brace from Cody Gakpo put Liverpool in charge. The first goal was an unstoppable strike, but Albion were guilty of some poor defending for the second goal.

Simon Adingra halved the deficit after Evan Ferguson’s shot rebounded in front of him. However, Luis Diaz snuffed out any initial hopes of a comeback following more poor defending. But Brighton responded again with Tariq Lamptey, but time ran out for the Seagulls to get a third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the player ratings as Brighton lost out to Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Here are the player ratings as Brighton lost out to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

J. Steele (GK) -7- Made two dodgy passes out from the back in the first five minutes of the game and was lucky not to be punished. Saved a point blank well in the 33rd minute from Szoboszlai. Steele spilled the ball but Liverpool were unable to score from the rebound. Closing in on the 40th minute and Brighton’s back-up goalkeeper was forced into action, saving a shot with his feet to his right to deny Robertson a goal.

F. Kadıoğlu -6- Looked solid at the start of the game, looked to pressure the Liverpool defenders when he had the chance to as well. Received treatment in the 28th minute. Came off at half time.

Igor Julio -7- Seemed unnoticeable in the first half, which is neither bad or good. Slotted in for injured captain Lewis Dunk and did his upmost. Was not at fault for any of the goals, and was solid when Brighton were looking to get a 3-3 equaliser in added time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JP van Hecke -7- A lovely ball in the 13th minute to release Adingra’s pace. He created a really threatening chance for the Seagulls to get an early goal in the cup clash. In the first half, his passes caused a lot of trouble. Came off in this 68th minute.

T. Lamptey -6- Had a fantastic chance to score in the 13th minute Adingra was unselfish in passing to the defender. It was hit straight at the keeper. An awful touch in the middle of the park in the 62nd minute allowed three Liverpool players a clear run at goal. Wasn’t strong enough and was dispossessed near his own box, which led to the Red’s second goal.

M. Wieffer -5- Almost gave the ball away with Liverpool players ready to attack in the 29th minute, he was fouled in the eyes of referee Tony Harrington. For Liverpools third goal, he was at fault for not being strong enough.

J. Moder -6- Seemed a little quiet in the first half. Could've closed Gakpo down more at the start of the second half before the Liverpool striker had his shot. However, had some spells of winning the ball back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B. Gruda -7- It’s one of his first few starts for the Albion, and he’s proving to be a tricky attacker that can cause trouble against world-class opposition. In the start of the game. Sees an effort from outside the box whistle past the post in the 53rd minute. Came off in the 75th minute.

J. Enciso -6- Saw a long range effort go just wide of the post in the 31st minute. Came off in the 75th minute.

S. Adingra -8- Helped create some promising attacks for the Albion in the first half. Passed the ball into Lamptey well in the early stages of the game, which A beautiful header in the 50th minute after a cross from Lamptey is saved onto the post! Adingra scores in the 81st minute, following in from Ferguson’s shot at goal following some errors at the back from Liverpool.

E. Ferguson -6- Didn’t really get much of a chance on goal in the first half. Had a chance in the 50th minute from a difficult angle wildly over the bar from a close range. Sees his shot saved in the 81st minute by back-up Liverpool keeper Jaros.

Subs

P. Estupiñán -6- Came on at the start of the second half.

J. Veltman -6- Came on but wasn’t that noticable.

J. Hinshelwood -6- Came on but wasn’t that noticable.

D. Welbeck -6- Came on in the 75th minute but wasn’t able to contribute much.

Mitoma- 6- Came on in the 75th minute. Caused a lot of trouble on the wings.