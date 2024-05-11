Brighton player ratings against Newcastle: one 8 for star man and four 7's as Albion draw

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion battles for possession with Tino Livramento of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on May 11, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion FC played Newcastle United away on Saturday, May 11.

Brighton looked to make it two wins in row in this Premier League fixture against Newcastle. The Albion started well in this one and were able to score early on thanks to Joel Veltman slotting the ball home after Danny Welbeck flicked it from a corner in the 18th minute. However, a well-worked move from the home side saw them get a dramatic equaliser in the fifth minute of added time in the first half. In the second half, the game saw both sides get some golden chances, with neither side able to capitalise and take all three points.

Here’s the Brighton and Hove Albion player ratings for this match:

Bart Verbruggen 7 - Winding up the home team and their fans by delaying his goal kicks. Not had to do loads in the opening part of the game. Good save in the 34th minute from close range. A quick reaction save from a header. Quality save in the 45th minute. A fingertip save that even had Newcastle supporters saying 'what a save'. It was given offside but the young keeper didn't know of course!

Igor Julio 6 - Was solid at the beginning of the game when Newcastle were piling on a fair bit of pressure.

Adam Webster 5 - Gave the ball away a fair few times in this one. Was the least comfortable defender on the pitch for the Albion.

Lewis Dunk (C) 6 - Slightly tetchy stuff at the back at the start of the game, but able to clear his lines effectively.

Julio Enciso 7 - Silky skills have stole the show. That man was quality opening the game. At the beginning of the second half, he went down straight away.

Billy Gilmour 6- Yellow card in extra time of the first half. Had some good moves in the second half which pushed the Albion up the pitch a fair few times.

Pascal Gross 5 - Slightly poor on the ball at times for Brighton in this game. Was also turned inside out twice when Newcastle got their goal to put things all square before the break.

Danny Welbeck 8- A lovely flicked header from him to allow Joel Veltman the chance to slot it home for the Albion to go 1-0 up. Had a chance to double the lead for the Albion in the middle of the first half after some lovely footwork from Enciso, but couldn't get it past the keeper.

Simon Adingra 7 - Not having too much luck on the wing so far. In the 27th minute, he muddled up his feet for a good opportunity to test the Newcastle goalkeeper. Lovely run on the wing before the end of the half that ended with a delightful cross to Enciso, he wasn't able to convert and ballooned the ball wide.

Joël Veltman 7- able to get a goal in the 19th minute after a corner landed at his feet after Danny Welbeck flicked it on. Good Veltman, good good Veltman. Came off in the 40th minute due to injury.

Facundo Buonanotte 6 - Aided the attack well but didn't have as many individual moments of brilliance, but was solid in this match.

Subs

Tariq Lamptey 6 - Came on in the 40th minute. In extra time of the first half it was great to see him getting stuck in and getting in the way of a great attacking move for Newcastle. At the beginning of the second hgelf he was also able to block a lovely attacking move from progressing. Some cracking defending when Newcastle were applying the pressure

Baker- Boaitey - 6 Won a corner for his side in the 75th minute when the Sesgulls were gaining momentum.

Jakub Moder – Didn’t make too much of an impact

Baleba – n/a – Were not able to dictate play in their limited minutes.