Brighton and Hove Albion exited the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 loss at Arsenal.
The Seagulls looked the better team in the early stages as they were organised and pressed well.
Fabian Hurzeler's men should have been two-up as Georginio and Stefanos Tzimas both missed clear cut chances when one-on-one with Kepa Arrizabalaga.
It was the Gunners though who broke the deadlock as fine flowing move was finished nicely by Ethan Nwaneri on 57 minutes.
The second arrived after a driving run from Jurrien Timber. The initial effort from Harriman Annous was saved by Jason Steele but Bukayo Saka was well placed to fire home.
Missed chances were costly for Brighton as Arsenal advance to the quarter-finals. Here’s how the Albion players rated: