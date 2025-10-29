Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele punches clear during the Carabao Cup tie at Arsenalplaceholder image
'How did he miss?' - Brighton player ratings vs Arsenal with too many 5/10s

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 29th Oct 2025, 21:48 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 22:14 GMT

Arsenal vs Brighton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion exited the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 loss at Arsenal.

The Seagulls looked the better team in the early stages as they were organised and pressed well.

Fabian Hurzeler's men should have been two-up as Georginio and Stefanos Tzimas both missed clear cut chances when one-on-one with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It was the Gunners though who broke the deadlock as fine flowing move was finished nicely by Ethan Nwaneri on 57 minutes.

The second arrived after a driving run from Jurrien Timber. The initial effort from Harriman Annous was saved by Jason Steele but Bukayo Saka was well placed to fire home.

Missed chances were costly for Brighton as Arsenal advance to the quarter-finals. Here’s how the Albion players rated:

Perhaps could have got down sharper for the goal but it was a nice finish. Good initial save on the second goal but could do nothing with Saka's finish. Had little to to do aside from that.

1. Jason Steele - 5

Perhaps could have got down sharper for the goal but it was a nice finish. Good initial save on the second goal but could do nothing with Saka's finish. Had little to to do aside from that. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Booked for foul on Lewis-Skelly. Solid overall and kept things very simple in possession. Replaced by Welbeck on 78.

2. Diego Coppola - 6

Booked for foul on Lewis-Skelly. Solid overall and kept things very simple in possession. Replaced by Welbeck on 78. | Getty Images

Defended well and had half a chance with a header from a corner that just went wide.

3. Jan Paul van Hecke - 6

Defended well and had half a chance with a header from a corner that just went wide. | Getty Images

Defended well and comfortable in possession. The Frenchman was booked late on for a shove.

4. Olivier Boscagli - 6

Defended well and comfortable in possession. The Frenchman was booked late on for a shove. | Getty Images

