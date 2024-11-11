Arsenal run riot at Emirates Stadium, whilst Seagulls demonstrate defensive frailties and fail to produce a response.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a rampant first-half display from Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, as the Gunners put three goals past the Seagulls in the space of 12 minutes.

Beth Mead opened the scoring in the 13th minute following an incisive pass across the field to the forward from teammate Frida Maanum. Mead wasted no time in cutting onto her left and placing the ball into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was soon followed by a second from the Gunners as Australian international Caitlin Foord neatly flicked the ball past Baggaley from close range following a piece of intricate play from Arsenal.

Frida Maanum of Arsenal and Madison Haley of Brighton & Hove Albion battle for the ball during the Women's Super League clash at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal defender Emily Fox played a neat ball around the corner to captain Kim Little, whose quick cross into the six yard box met Foord as Brighton defender Maria Thorisdottir failed to get in front of the Arsenal attacker after not keeping track of her run.

Arsenal soon took the game out of Albion’s sights in the 25th minute as Maanum put herself on the scoresheet, courtesy of an incredible long range strike from the edge of the box. There wasn’t anything fancy about Arsenal’s build up play for this goal however, with the space Thorisdottir had vacated whilst advancing up the pitch allowing Maanum the time and space to shoot from long range.

The half continued in dominant fashion for the Gunners, with Brighton’s uncertainty on when and who should engage with Arsenal’s players proving costly in their attempts to gain some control in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A freekick in additional time from Mead, which was just saved by Baggaley, demonstrated the forward’s liveliness and threat Albion would have to do better against in the second half.

Albion did indeed do so despite making no changes at half time, and they grew into the game following an early onslaught from Arsenal. Substitute Rachel McLaughlan helped Brighton to gain confidence playing out from the back, and the Seagulls enjoyed some possession.

Forward Kiko Seike produced a long range effort which caused Albion to gain their first corner of the match in the 64th minute, and a shot from the No.9 clipped the crossbar.

Arsenal’s triple substitution in the opening minutes of the second half was followed by further substitution in the 73rd minute as Lina Hurtig entered the field for goalscorer Foord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurtig soon turned goalscorer herself as her header following a corner took multiple deflections before hitting the net.

Arsenal continued to threaten through multiple corners and attacks, with this warranting a triple substitution from Albion four minutes from time as midfielders Losada and Kirby left the pitch.

A fifth goal was added in additional time, as Alessia Russo struck home the penalty awarded for an unnecessary and desperate foul from defender Jorelyn Carabali. The Colombian international had opted to pull at Russo’s arm following the striker’s evasion of her in the box.

Although Albion looked to get forward late on through substitute Aisha Masaka, an injury to the shoulder of the bright spark meant the player left the field on a stretcher. The game concluded following the lengthy treatment Masaka received, and only added to a very tough day for Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are the player ratings following Brighton's 5-0 defeat against Arsenal Women.

Sophie Baggaley (GK) - 6 It was a tough day at the office for Albion goalkeeper, as Baggaley had no real hope of producing a save when it came to each of Arsenal’s five goals. Baggaley did however produce crucial saves for her side in what was damage limitation.

Maria Thorisdottir - 4 The defender’s failure to get back into position arguably cost Albion at the most vital point in the match, as Foord capitalised on the vacated space to secure Arsenal’s third goal. The defender was withdrawn from the game in the 49th minute following an injury.

Poppy Pattinson - 5 Pattinson’s reluctance to engage with Little allowed the Scottish international to cross the ball into Foord for Arsenal’s second goal of the evening. The defender also looked lost at times, however she did continue to push up the field and looked to make something happen when on the ball in Arsenal’s half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guro Bergsvand - 5 One of Brighton’s better defenders of the evening, Bergsvand looked comfortable playing out from the back. However it was certainly a tough day for all of Albion’s defence, including the Norwegian, as they faced attack after attack.

Vicky Losada C - 6 Her presence, as always, was important for Albion in gaining some control in the match- especially in the opening of the second half. Losada distributed the ball to try and start off attacks for Albion, and picked up loose balls from Arsenal to help them regain possession.

Nikita Parris - 4 Although the forward demonstrated her trademark strength by holding up the ball well in the open proceedings, throughout the match Parris failed to make an impression upon the Arsenal defence.

Kiko Seike - 6 The striker’s duties were ones of a more defensive nature in the first half due to Arsenal’s dominance, with the forward struggling to keep up with the pace of proceedings and engage with Arsenal’s players. In the second half however, the forward produced the most promising chances for Albion, clipping the crossbar with one of her shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fran Kirby - 4 The midfielder’s usual attacking threat and lively play was stunted throughout the match due to Arsenal’s dominance. Kirby failed to make an impact on the game in what was an uncharacteristically quiet evening for the playmaker.

Jorelyn Carabali - 5 Carabali cleared her lines as she employed no nonsense defending, and produced some build up play from the back for Brighton. The defender gave away an unnecessary penalty in additional time as she pulled back Russo after the striker had advanced past her in the box.

Maisie Symonds - 5 Brighton struggled to get usual playmaker Symonds into the game, and the midfielder had a very quiet evening. Symonds did play a beautifully threaded ball through to Masaka toward the end of the game however.

Madison Haley - 4 Haley was another player who Albion failed to get on the ball, with the forward mostly having to take up defensive duties. Haley didn’t engage with the player on the ball, backing off and mostly being ineffective in halting Arsenal’s attacks as the Gunners worked it round her superbly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton substitutes: Aisha Masaka - 6 Entered the pitch four minutes from time for Seike. Masaka managed to penetrate the Arsenal box in the latter stages, and came close to scoring before being withdrawn due to a shoulder injury.

Marisa Olislagers - 5 Entered the field of play in the 86th minute for Losada, but didn’t get on the ball often for Albion due to Arsenal enjoying the majority of possession.

Bruna Vilamala - 5 Entered the play in the 86th minute for Kirby. Couldn’t really get on the ball and make an impact in the latter stages.

Rachel McLaughlan - 6 Replaced the injured Thorisdottir in the 49th minute. McLaughlan instilled some confidence within Albion backline and brought energy to her play when on the ball.