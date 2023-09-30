Brighton’s recent dip in form continued with a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

Ollie Watkins netted a hat-trick as Albion suffered their third loss in four games in all competitions.

Looking to bounce back from the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea, Roberto De Zerbi made nine changes.

However, they never really got going and found themselves a goal down after just 14 minutes when Watkins scored from Matty Cash’s cut-back.

The striker scored again seven minutes later, with a fine solo effort, after the Seagulls gave the ball away cheaply in midfield. However, Jason Steele appeared to have his vision impeded by Nicolo Zaniolo, who was standing directly in front of him in an offside position. VAR checked but ruled in favour of Villa.

Things went from bad to worse when a hapless Pervis Estupinan turned the ball into his own net after Moussa Diaby's mis-hit was going wide. There was controversy again as Solly March looked like he was fouled in the build-up.

There were shades of Everton's win at the Amex last season as Villa looked like scoring every time they went forward against an all at sea Albion side, lacking protection in front of the defence.

De Zerbi made three half-time changes, with Ansu Fati and Joao Pedro replacing the ineffective Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck. Estupinan also made way for Tariq Lamptey.

The substitutes made an immediate impact with Pedro battling hard to keep the ball alive before Fati tapped in from close range on the 50th minute. The goal was given after a lengthy VAR check for offside.

Suddenly, Albion looked more lively in the forward areas but there efforts to find two more goals left them even more open at the back. Watkins took full advantage by sealing his hat-trick to put the result beyond doubt.

Tensions threatened to boil over as Fati lashed out after a tussle with Ezri Konsa but he fortunately escaped with a yellow card.

Jacob Ramsey added a fifth for Villa with a delightful finish off the post to send Albion fans heading for the exit door.

Douglas Luiz added the cherry on top of the cake with a sixth goal in injury-time after Steele had saved well from Watkins.

Here’s how we rated Brighton’s players on a difficult afternoon in Birmingham.

Jason Steele - 3: Didn’t look assured of himself in goal this afternoon. Made a couple of decent saves but had no chance with Watkins’ first goal. Steele will be unhappy to have been beaten at his near post for the second goal. Did his best to stop third goal from going in but had no chance after deflection off his own defender. No chance of stopping Watkins' hat trick strike or Ramsey’s curling effort. Denied Watkins’ fourth but conceded rebound anyway.

Joel Veltman - 3:Gave the ball away cheaply before the second goal. Good header across goal to March, who should have done better. made some important tackles and blocks but ultimately proved worthless. Gave Ramsey far too much time to find a finish.

Adam Webster - 3: Struggled to keep up with the pace of the game and was no match for the quick and powerful Ollie Watkins.

Lewis Dunk - 3: Out of sorts. Bad start when he ran ball out of play needlessly. Unable to assert control over defence which was all at sea in the first half. A couple of good blocks. Booked

Pervis Estupinan - 2: Taken off at half-time after horror first half. Turned the ball into his own net when a shot was going way wide. Careless fouls and heavy touches. Everything seemed to be going wrong for the full-back.

Jack Hinshelwood - 4: A baptism of fire in his first Premier League start. Didn’t too much wrong on the ball but offered little protection in front of the defenders. Penalised for foul as Albion progressed into the box. Important interceptions and a nice backheel to Fati but he was overpowered in midfield again as Villa sealed the game

Billy Gilmour - 6: Started the game really well with some lovely passing. Soon overpowered as Villa took control of the midfield. Sloppy passes crept into his game and gave the ball away in the build up to the fourth goal

Solly March - 4: Delayed pulling the trigger in good position early on. Gave ball away in build up to third goal. Should have done better with a header over the bar from close range. Not his day. Replaced by Adingra

Danny Welbeck - 3: Offered no threat in the first half. Gave ball away in the middle of the park with unnecessary chop and nearly led to third goal. Shot saved onto the post but would have been offside anyway. Rightly booked for bad foul. Hooked at half-time.

Kaoru Mitoma - 4: Kept extremely quiet in the first half, with none of his attacking actions working out. Beaten to the ball by Cash for the opening goal. Much more lively after the break. Brought down after dangerous run. Good header across goal. Wasteful shot from tight angle. Booked

Evan Ferguson - 4: Looked sharp in early stages but was anonymous after Villa ran riot. Sacrificed at half time as both strikers made way for Fati and Pedro.

Subs

Ansu Fati - 6: First Brighton goal minutes after the break was exactly what Albion needed. But they failed to build on it. Had a few tame shots blocked. Booked for petulant kick out, lucky not to see red.

Joao Pedro - 6: Good work off the bench before Fati's goal. Impacted faded as Villa sealed the win. Wasteful cross from good position

Tariq Lamptey - 5: Tried his best and his pace added something new to Brighton’s game but it didn’t change the result

Simon Adingra - 5: Limited impact. Shot deflected over the bar from distance