Brighton player ratings at Luton Town: Defender scores 4/10 and far too many fives - Crystal Palace next!
Brighton and Hove Albion started poorly, faded during the middle and finished badly – all in all, a poor day at the office.
Luton scored twice in the opening two minutes and 17 seconds en route to a stunning 4-0 win against Brighton at Kenilworth Road.
Aided by a superb hat-trick from striker Elijah Adebayo, this was comfortably the hosts’ biggest Premier League win and their most commanding performance.
It was earned in swashbuckling style as they dismissed an insipid Brighton to move out of the relegation zone for the first time in nearly two months.
Chiedozie Ogbene also netted during a first half in which Roberto De Zerbi’s side simply could not cope with what came their way, a shadow of the team that won the corresponding fixture 4-1 on the opening weekend.
Brighton have to pick themselves up quickly ss they face old rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Jason Steele 6/10: Made some big saves to keep the score down. Not much he could do for the first. Caught in no man's land for the second. Will be asking his defenders what happened tonight.
Pervis Estupinan 4/10: Should have stopped the cross for the first goal. Gave the ball away which led to the third. Hooked off at half time for Lamptey. Says everything you need to know. Damning.
Igor Julio 5/10: Well below par. Adebayo got in behind him to slot home the third. Failed to clear a corner at the front post which led to 4 - 0.
Lewis Dunk 5/10: Very difficult night up against Adebayo, who was on fire. Could have done more to stop the first goal. Made some big blocks but overall was a shadow of his usual self. Will be having nightmares about Adebayo.
Jan Paul Van Hecke 6/10: Very standard game. Didn't do much wrong but was part of a defence which conceded four. Not enough leadership in an extremely tough game.
Pascal Gross 5/10: Barkley and co kept him quiet all game. Outplayed and outmuscled, like most of his colleagues. Partly at fault for the first goal. Let his man beat him in the air to nod past Steele.
Billy Gilmour 5/10: Afforded no time on the ball. Forced into mistakes. Outworked and outplayed by the Luton midfield. Subbed on the hour mark for Carlos Baleba.
James Milner 5/10: Came off after 20 minutes for Jack Hinshelwood. Was shaking his head when he left the pitch. Suspected injury. Would not have enjoyed helplessly watching on.
Facundo Buonanotte 5/10: Struggled to make an impression on the game. Lost possession which led to Luton's first. Often out muscled. Little fight in the young Argentine. Hooked off at half time, which says it all.
Danny Welbeck 5/10: Crowded out, suffocated and harassed by the flying packs of orange shirts. Missed two good chances, one at 2 - 0 and one at 4 - 0. The experienced forward couldn't figure out a way to affect the game. Cut a frustrated figure.
Joao Pedro 5/10: The Brazilian was afforded the same treatment as his strike partner. No time. No space. Booed by the Luton faithul for being ex-Watford. Subbed off for Jakub Moder after 70 minutes.
Subs Jack Hinshelwood 6/10: Came on after 20 minutes and got straight into the rhythm of the game. Kept possession well, taking only one or two touches. Kept his man quiet for the majority of the game.
Tariq Lamptey 5/10: On at left back at half time for Estupinan. Failed to make a mark on the game. Missed a big chance to make it 4 - 1 from close range. Was beaten in a foot race by a Luton defender. I've now seen it all.
Evan Ferguson 5/10: Brought on at half time for Buonanotte. Hardly had a touch. Brought nothing to the table at 2 - 0 down. Chasing the ball up top on his own.Jakub Moder 5/10: Good to see him back but made no impact as a sub in the last 20 minutes.Carlos Baleba 5/10: Possibly needed his steel and mettle in the first half. Showed some nice touches but his teammates looked well beaten by the time he came on.