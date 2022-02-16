Brighton player ratings at Manchester United: Lewis Dunk nightmare and Jakub Moder luckless run continues

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game scoreless streak to help Manchester United on their way to a much-needed 2-0 win against 10-man Brighton.

Having blown half-time leads to draw 1-1 in their last three matches, interim boss Ralf Rangnick called for his Jekyll and Hyde side to show their better side in Tuesday evening’s rearranged Premier League encounter.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those calls fell on deaf ears in the first half as incoherent United were dominated by Brighton, only for a Ronaldo strike and Lewis Dunk red card early in the second half to change the course of the evening.

Lewis Dunk was sent-off at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes’ stoppage-time strike wrapped up a 2-0 win that sees them move up to fourth, but Rangnick will know their Champions League rivals have games in hand on a side that remain incapable of impressing over 90 minutes.

Graham Potter’s Seagulls impressed for large periods of a first half in which David De Gea superbly denied Jakub Moder, with boos greeting the hosts’ display at the half-time whistle.

Here's who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men at Old Trafford

Sanchez: 7 - Had very little to do in the first half but it was a different story after Brighton went down to ten men. He could have done little to stop Ronaldo's superb strike but later denied the Portuguese superstar with a fantastic diving save. Another brilliant stop from Bruno Fernandes. Powerless to prevent late game-clinching goal.

Veltman: 6 - Busy in the first half but saw less of the ball after the red card. Nearly set up the opening goal with a perfect cross to Moder.

Dunk: 5 - Solid first half with little work to do against a toothless United attack. Careless foul on Man United's Anthony Elanga cost his team.

Webster: 8 - Defenced resolutely throughout. Helped to keep the score down as United dominated following the red card.

Trossard: 5 - Didn't see much of him in the first half. Replaced on the hour mark after the red.

Gross: 7 - Heavily involved in the first half. Some fine passing and caused plenty of problems with his movement, finding a lot of space. Unfortunate to be sacrificed after an hour.

Moder: 8 - So unlucky not to have his first Premier League goal. Had an early shot saved by De Gea and another fine header was somehow kept out. A constant threat in the first half.

MacAllister: 7 - Linked up play nicely in the first half. Some lovely touches. Had a scuffed shot at goal. Faded in the second half and booked for a foul on Rashford.

Cucurella: 7 - Like Mac Allister, was affected by the red card. Saw less of the ball but very good first half showing. Good going forward and defensively .

Maupay: 5 - Quiet in first half. Linked up play well but had a lack of chances in front of goal. Replaced by Danny Welbeck in the second half.

Bissouma: 6 - Controlled the play early on. Speculative shot from distance way over the bar. Closer with second effort, just wide of the mark. Can take some blame for goal Brighton conceded.

Subs:

Lamptey: 7 - Looked a threat out wide. The source of Albion's attacking threat late on. Made Rangnick react by bringing on Rashford and Telles.

Alzate: 6 - Didn't see much of the ball after his second-half introduction but did his defensive duties well.