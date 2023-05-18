Newcastle dominated the early stages and took a 23rd-minute lead when Deniz Undav glanced Kieran Trippier’s corner into his own net as he tried to clear it at the near post.

The Seagulls scrapped to work their way into the game as the half wore on, but the Magpies continued to enjoy the better of it and went in at the break 2-0 ahead after Dan Burn headed home Trippier’s stoppage-time free-kick.

Brighton reduced the deficit within six minutes of the restart when Undav ran on to Billy Gilmour’s through-ball and beat Nick Pope. Brighton continued to push for the equaliser Alexis Mac Allister, Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso, Odeluga Offiah and a debut for Cameron Peupion all came on and tried to change the game but just could not force a way through. Callum Wilson rounded off a stunning 89th-minute counter-attack to make it 3-1 and they put the result beyond doubt in added time when Wilson burst through once again and unselfishly squared for Bruno Guimaraes to make it 4-1.