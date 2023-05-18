Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton's German striker Deniz Undav (R) celebrates after scoring at St James' ParkBrighton's German striker Deniz Undav (R) celebrates after scoring at St James' Park
Brighton player ratings at Newcastle: 4/10 for £80m Arsenal transfer target and ex-Sunderland man scores 7/10

A youthful Brighton and Hove Albion ultimately ran out of gas against a physical and fast paced Newcastle United as they went down 4-1 at St James’ Park

By Derren Howard
Published 18th May 2023, 21:32 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 21:45 BST

Newcastle dominated the early stages and took a 23rd-minute lead when Deniz Undav glanced Kieran Trippier’s corner into his own net as he tried to clear it at the near post.

The Seagulls scrapped to work their way into the game as the half wore on, but the Magpies continued to enjoy the better of it and went in at the break 2-0 ahead after Dan Burn headed home Trippier’s stoppage-time free-kick.

Brighton reduced the deficit within six minutes of the restart when Undav ran on to Billy Gilmour’s through-ball and beat Nick Pope. Brighton continued to push for the equaliser Alexis Mac Allister, Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso, Odeluga Offiah and a debut for Cameron Peupion all came on and tried to change the game but just could not force a way through. Callum Wilson rounded off a stunning 89th-minute counter-attack to make it 3-1 and they put the result beyond doubt in added time when Wilson burst through once again and unselfishly squared for Bruno Guimaraes to make it 4-1.

Here’s how the Albion players rated...

Brilliant save to deny Almiron after the break. 45 seconds later Undav made it 2-1. Could have been a big moment. Conceded four but not at fault for any. A good display from the former Sunderland man

1. Jason Steele 7

Brilliant save to deny Almiron after the break. 45 seconds later Undav made it 2-1. Could have been a big moment. Conceded four but not at fault for any. A good display from the former Sunderland man Photo: Mike Hewitt

A very rare off day as he played out of position. Had a tough task against Isaak early on. Struggled at right back moved into midfield in the second half but passing was very poor.

2. Moises Caicedo 4

A very rare off day as he played out of position. Had a tough task against Isaak early on. Struggled at right back moved into midfield in the second half but passing was very poor. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Stood firm as Albion were under pressure early on. A number of blocks and enjoyed his tussle with Wilson but exposed at the end as Brighton bombed forward to level

3. Lewis Dunk 6

Stood firm as Albion were under pressure early on. A number of blocks and enjoyed his tussle with Wilson but exposed at the end as Brighton bombed forward to level Photo: OLI SCARFF

A rare start and felt the pressure of Newcastle intense pressing early on. Defended well, stood up to the physical challenge and struggled with his distribution due to Newcastle pressure

4. Jan Paul Van Hecke 6

A rare start and felt the pressure of Newcastle intense pressing early on. Defended well, stood up to the physical challenge and struggled with his distribution due to Newcastle pressure Photo: Alex Livesey

