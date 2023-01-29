Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove Albion skipper Lewis Dunk celebrates his goal with Tariq Lamptey against Liverpool

Brighton player ratings gallery: Albion ace scores 9/10 and 'excellent' defender lands 8/10 v Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed another memorable afternoon at the Amex Stadium as they enjoyed a 2-1 win in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup against Liverpool

By Derren Howard
40 minutes ago
Updated 29th Jan 2023, 4:02pm

Liverpool took the lead in the 30th minute when Mohamed Salah teed up Harvey Elliott to fire home. There was a hint of handball in the build-up from Naby Keïta but the goal was allowed to stand. It was an end to end and entertaining encounter and it was Brighton who struck next as they levelled in the 39th minute when Tariq Lamptey’s shot was diverted in by Lewis Dunk, who was excellent throughout. It was another impressive display from Albion who more than coped without the midfield talents of Moises Caicedo, who is “on leave” due to his transfer links with Arsenal and Chelsea. Albion got the winner they deserved – after a lengthy VAR check – and what it finish it was from Kaoru Mitoma. The Japan international gathered a cross from Pervis Estupinan and flicked it beyond the defender before blasting home beyond Alisson. Brilliant from Brighton and the holders are out.

Here’s how they rated...

1. Jason Steele 6-10

Got a strong hand to Elliott's opener but just couldn't keep it out. Saved well from Salah in the second half. Distribution was shaky at times

2. Tariq Lamptey 8-10

Albion's best player in the first half. Lively and disciplined and a nice tackle on Elliott just as he went to shoot. His shot led to Dunk's leveller

3. Lewis Dunk 8-10

Diverted Lamptey's effort in to level the scores. Ally McCoist said he may have meant it but not so sure. Another classy display but booked for blatant foul on Gakpo in second half

4. Adam Webster 6-10

Forced off on 45 minutes. Brighton just can't get him fit enough and hopefully not serious

