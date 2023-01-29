Brighton player ratings gallery: Albion ace scores 9/10 and 'excellent' defender lands 8/10 v Liverpool

Liverpool took the lead in the 30th minute when Mohamed Salah teed up Harvey Elliott to fire home. There was a hint of handball in the build-up from Naby Keïta but the goal was allowed to stand. It was an end to end and entertaining encounter and it was Brighton who struck next as they levelled in the 39th minute when Tariq Lamptey’s shot was diverted in by Lewis Dunk, who was excellent throughout. It was another impressive display from Albion who more than coped without the midfield talents of Moises Caicedo, who is “on leave” due to his transfer links with Arsenal and Chelsea. Albion got the winner they deserved – after a lengthy VAR check – and what it finish it was from Kaoru Mitoma. The Japan international gathered a cross from Pervis Estupinan and flicked it beyond the defender before blasting home beyond Alisson. Brilliant from Brighton and the holders are out.