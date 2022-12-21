Brighton were the dominant team during the goalless 90 minutes and had chances to claim victory but were denied by Charlton’s home keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer. Adam Lallana almost opened the scoring early in the first half when his effort hit the cross bar after a fine piece of skill and Solly March later missed a good chance as he shot wide from eight yards. After the break, substitute Leo Trossard forced a save from Maynard-Brewer and then Evan Ferguson missed a golden chance from close range after good work from Gross. League One Charlton were well-organised and forced the match to a shoot-out. Gross hit the post with his penalty before Trossard cracked the bar. Former Seagull Jake Forster Caskey fired home for Charlton and Albion’s Ferguson then despatched his spot kick. Jason Steele produced a wonderful save to deny George Dobson and skipper Lewis Dunk gave Albion the advantage before Steele made a another save to keep out Rak-Sakyi. But March then blasted his spot over the bar and Blackett-Taylor converted for the Addicks to take it to sudden death. Tariq Lamptey netted his and Steven Sessegnon then sent Steele the wrong way. Caicedo’s penalty was saved well by Maynard Brewer and it was left to Sam Lavelle to seal the win for the hosts with a driven spot-kick beyond Steele. An opportunity missed for Albion.