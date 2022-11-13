Edit Account-Sign Out
Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion appeals to Referee, Chris Kavanagh during the Premier League match against Aston Villa

Brighton player ratings gallery: Anonymous Albion attacker lands 5/10 and a rare 4/10 v Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a frustrating and at times ill-tempered 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in their last Premier League match before the World Cup break

By Sam Morton
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Nov 2022, 4:54pm

It had all started so well as Alexis Mac Allister celebrated his Argentina call-up to the World Cup with a goal inside a minute for Brighton against Aston Villa.

Mac Allister was too strong for Douglas Luiz following Emi Martinez’s poor pass and fired beyond his compatriot after 50 seconds to make it 1-0 at the Amex Stadium.

The frantic start continued with Adam Lallana forced off in the fifth minute, and Brighton saw Aston Villa draw level by the 20-minute mark.

Lewis Dunk brought down John McGinn inside the area and Danny Ings made no mistake from 12 yards as he slotted home the resulting penalty to make the score 1-1.

Vila took the led after the break as Ings netted his second. It was a scrappy goal for Brighton as they failed to clear when Emiliano Buendia headed off the post and Ings easily cut inside Lewis Dunk and his deflected effort deceived Rob Sanchez in the Albion goal.

Here’s Sam Morton’s player ratings from the Amex Stadium...

1. Sánchez - 6:

Could have done more to keep out Ings' penalty after he got a hand to it. Helpless to prevent the second goal after deflection. Could have had an assist to his name after a superb pass to Trossard.

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

2. Gross - 6:

Nearly scored directly from a corner with a clever effort. One of many dangerous set pieces which ultimately came to nothing. Mostly solid defensively despite a couple of misplaced passses.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

3. Colwill - 7:

Unfortunate for second goal, with ball deflecting off him. Otherwise an impressive full league debut. A couple of crucial blocks and showed great pace in defensive areas. The on-loan defender from Chelsea showed he wasn't short of confidence with a wayward shot from distance. Missed a glorious chance late on with a free header.

Photo: David Price

4. Dunk - 4

An uncharacteristically poor afternoon from the Albion captain. He gave away a blatant penalty for a foul on McGinn and was very fortunate to avoid a booking. It was the third three penalty he has given away in the last four league games so he needs to cut that out of his game. Turned by Danny Ings before the second goal. A couple of important blocks and fans liked one of his chest passes to the keeper. Saw a shot blocked.

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

