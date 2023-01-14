Brighton and Hove Albion produced one of their best displays of the season as they completely dominated Liverpool to win 3-0 at the Amex Stadium

Roberto De Zerbi’s team were on the front foot for the entire 90 minutes and Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool were lucky to go into the break at 0-0.

Solly March was a real danger down the right and looked to have secured his team a penalty when he was brought down in the box by Alisson. It proved a lucky escape for the Reds as VAR ruled out the decision due to an offside in the build-up.

The Seagulls, powered by their World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo in midfield, outplayed and out-worked a Liverpool central trio that looked slow and ponderous by comparison.

Brighton deservedly took the lead just after the restart when the unmarked Solly March slotted in following a cross from Kaoru Mitoma.

March swiftly doubled Brighton’s advantage with his second goal of the game. After being slipped in by Evan Ferguson, he fired a fine finish into the right corner from just inside the penalty box.

Substitute Danny Welbeck wrapped up Brighton’s victory by stretching their lead to 3-0. Welbeck latched on to March’s flick-on before lifting the ball over Joe Gomez and volleying home.

Albion fans chanted De Zerbi’s name and left contemplating the very real prospect of European football next season.

Here’s how Albion players rated on a memorable day at the Amex Stadium...

Rob Sanchez 7-10 Very little to do such was Brighton's dominance. Kept focussed throughout

Lewis Dunk - 7-10 Yellow card early on for a foul Gakpo. But led the defence in usual calm manner and good distribution from the back

Levi Colwill - 8-10 Deservedly kept his place ahead of fit-again Webster. Calm and composed and defended well alongside Dunk

Pervis Estupinan - 8-10 Very comfortable with the ball and an athletic display down the left. Clever use of the ball and excellent concentration. Linked well with Mitoma