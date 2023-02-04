If we didn’t know it already, Brighton have an absolute gem on their hands in Kaoru Mitoma. The Japan international winger was always the player most likely to create and it was his header in the dying moments that sealed three points for Albion against very resolute Bournemouth team. Roberto De Zerbi’s team were the dominant team throughout and continually probed and pressured the visiting defence in search of the winner. It finally arrived against a hard-working Bournemouth team – who were also a danger on the counter attack – as they almost achieved the point they came for. Brighton did previously have their chances with Deniz Undav, who otherwise impressed on a rare start, had a shot blocked and cracked the post within the space of 10 seconds during the first half. Striker Danny Welbeck also missed a fine opportunity in the first half when his close range header from Solly March’s cross went straight to the keeper. Wantaway midfielder Moises Caicedo was given a mostly warm reception when he came on in the second half and there was also a debut for Buonanotte when the January signing came on for Lamptey on 75 minutes.