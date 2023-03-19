Brighton player ratings gallery: Brilliant teenager nets 9/10 and two 8/10s against Grimsby

Brighton made light work of their FA Cup quarter-final, putting five past League Two Grimsby Town.

Evan Ferguson scored twice against Grimsby in the FA Cup quarter-final

Deniz Undav's first Amex goal gave Albion a 1-0 half-time lead before a brace from the impressive Evan Ferguson and a diving header by Solly March in the second-half put the game beyond The Mariners.

Kaoru Mitoma added his name to scoresheet - and added icing onto the cake - when his low driven effort squeezed in at the near post in the final moments.

De Zerbi, who watched the game from the stands due to his suspension, would have had a relaxing afternoon watching Brighton cruise into the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, where they will face either Man United or Fulham.

Sánchez - 6: Not troubled a great deal but lucky to stay on the pitch after appearing to handle the ball outside the box. Important save at 2-0. Stayed alert to make another good stop at 4-0.

Groß - 7: Very good on the ball. Pulled out his customary Cruyff-turn. Should have done better with chance from close range after Mitoma squared it

Webster - 7: Looking to get it forward every time he had possession. Showed good pace to catch up with Grimsby forward. Nice touch in the opposition box but couldn't quite fashion a cross. Lovely ball into the box for March's goal.

Dunk - 7: Nearly a comical own goal from long range but keeper saved his blushes. Otherwise untroubled against the low-league opposition.

Estupiñán - 6: Always an option as Brighton dominated possession. Supported the attack and untroubled defensively. Replaced at half-time by Levi Colwill. Unclear if he was injured or a tactical switch.

Caicedo - 7: Dominated the midfield. It was all too easy for the Ecuadorian today. Powerful effort led to first goal. Another long range effort at the start of the second half. Down hurt with head injury after tussle in the box but deemed okay to carry on

Mac Allister - 8: Made things tick and so classy on the ball. Assisted Ferguon's goal. Given a rest for the final 15 minutes, with more challenging games to come.

March - 8: The in-form forward was named sponsors' man of the match. Provided assist for Ferguson's second which was ruled offside. Very unselfish, either way. Impressive diving header for 4-0

Undav - 7: Great to see the strike open his account at the Amex with a poacher's finish.. Should have added a second but skied a golden chance for 2-0. Nice pass for Ferguson's second goal.

Mitoma - 8: A constant threat throughout and got his deserved goal late on, in fortunate circumstances when his low driven shot somehow found its way in. Should have scored in the first half but spurned a golden chance over the bar. Nearly got a back-heeled assist for Ayari.

Ferguson - 9: This kid is going places. Made it 2-0 with an excellent finish after superb piece of control. Got his brace with another well taken goal. Denied opportunity to grab hat-trick after he was subbed off to a standing ovation.

Subs:

Levi Colwill: 7: Played an unfamiliar position of left-back, replacing Estupiñán. Largely untested but did his jobs well

Danny Welbeck - 6: Looked set to make it 4-0 but denied by great tackle

Jeremy Sarmiento - 6: Some nice touches after coming off the bench as Brighton fizzed the ball around. Could tell he was desperate to make a name for himself and could have looked up for a pass more - but who can blame him in a game like this.

Jan Paul Van Hecke - N/A: Slotted into the defence late on but barely had anything to do as Brighton dominated.

