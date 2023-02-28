Brighton player ratings gallery: Commanding defender scored 8/10 but lacklustre winger gains a 4/10

Evan Ferguson’s goal was enough to secure Brighton’s passage to the FA Cup quarter final with victory over Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

The visitors found it comfortable on a cliché cold Tuesday night in Staffordshire, securing their place in the last eight for the third time in six years.

The result means Roberto De Zerbi’s side are now one game from Wembley. While defeat is Alex Neal’s seventh in his last 13 games in charge of the Potters.

The home side stared the brighter of the two in; Tyrese Campbell forced a save out of Jason Steele at his near post in the opening exchanges, but then failed to create anything meaningful for the rest of the half.

Despite finding few openings themselves, Albion took the lead on the half-hour mark. Ferguson could hardly miss for his first-ever FA Cup goal, after Karou Mitoma unselfishly squared the ball to him to roll into an empty net, following a sublime defensive-splitting pass from Lewis Dunk.

The Pottters’ best opportunity to equalise in the second half fell to debutant-an Alexl Tuanzebe, who headed wide from a Jordan Thompson free-kick.

Brighton should have wrapped up the result in the dying minutes of the game. Danny Welbeck smashed the post in added time and Deniz Undav fired wide from 25 yards with an open goal in front of him, following a dreadful pass from Stoke keeper Jack Bonham.

Albion supporters will now look to the quarter final draw tomorrow night (March 1), to find out who they will play on March 18, for a chance to compete at Wembley in the last four of the competition.

Here are the player ratings…..

Jason Steele - 6/10 Largely untroubled and did well with the few efforts he faced. Almost looked calm on the ball under pressure.

Tariq Lamptey - 6.5/10 Dealt well with Cambell in an usual left-back role. A constant threat with his dribbling and speed, but lacked end product.

Lewis Dunk - 6/10 Not the sharpest performance from the Albion skipper on his 400th appearance for the club.

Jan Paul van Hecke - 8/10 - Man Of The Match A dominant display from the young centre back. Played some nice passes and dominated in the tackle and in the air to get the clean sheet.