Brighton player ratings gallery: Sublime Albion attacker lands 9/10 and five score 8/10 v Arsenal
Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed an excellent 3-1 victory against Arsenal in the third round of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal made 10 changes for the visit of Brighton, with only William Saliba keeping his place from the win at Chelsea. Estonia international goalkeeper Karl Hein was handed his debut while there were rare starts for Marquinhos, Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares.
Brighton showed eight alterations from their win at Wolves as Danny Welbeck started against his former club and the likes of Levi Colwill and Tariq Lamptey also came in.
Despite a slow start, Arsenal broke the deadlock as Nketiah tucked away a fine finish. Brighton would have felt aggrieved at going behind but levelled from the penalty spot after Hein slipped over before jumping up and bursting off his line, bringing down Welbeck. The England international then dusted himself off to covert the resulting spot-kick and level matters.
Brighton turned things around at the Emirates Stadium just before the hour as Kaoru Mitoma, off the bench at the break, coolly finished past Hein.
The Seagulls added a third through Tariq Lamptey, the full-back surging forward and finishing well past a helpless Hein. A deserved win and Roberto De Zerbi’s third consecutive victory in all competitions.
Ben Hoggan was our man at the Emirates Stadium and here’s his player ratings...