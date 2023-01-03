Brighton and Hove Albion produced one of their best performances under head coach Roberto De Zerbi as the walloped a sorry Everton team 4-1 at Goodison Park

Kaoru Mitoma gave Brighton a 14th-minute lead at Goodison Park. Shortly after heading over the bar when he should have scored, the Japan international exploited a mistake by Nathan Patterson to run onto the ball, cut into the box and coolly found the net for his second goal of the week.

It took Brighton only six minutes of the second half to double their lead. Eighteen-year-old Evan Ferguson, who had impressed on his first Premier League start, was the man to put the ball in the net after Jeremy Sarmiento jinked his way to the byline and provided a perfect cut-back. It was Ferguson’s second goal in two matches following his strike against Arsenal last week.

And boos rang out round Goodison Park as Solly March was given far too much space on the edge of the box to make it three just three minutes later.

Remarkably, three minutes after the third, a fourth arrived. A reckless pass from Idrissa Gana Gueye was seized on by Pascal Gross just inside the Everton half and he had the freedom of Goodison to run through and chip the ball over Jordan Pickford.

Everton managed a late consolation as Demarai Gray netted an injury time spot kick. The home fans had however already headed for the exits and a flare was thrown onto the pitch while chants of ‘sack the board’ rang out. Brilliant from Brighton though and the first time in their history they have scored four goals away from home in the Premier League.

Sussex World reporter Logan MacLeod was at Goodison Park and here’s his player ratings for the Albion...

Robert Sanchez - 8-10 Important save early on to deny Alex Iwobi from close range. Came out and collected corners confidently. Made a brilliant flying interception to stop an Everton cross. Dominant display. Was fuming late on as Albion conceded a poor penalty.

Joel Veltman - 7/10 Run of the mill evening for the ever reliable Dutchman at right back. Not tested whatsoever by an abysmal Everton. Could have had the day off and the result would have been the same.

Lewis Dunk - 7-10 Possibly one of the easiest days at the office he's going to have. Had a below-par Calvert-Lewin in his pocket. Classy distribution out from the back.

Levi Colwill - 7-10 Made a couple of important tackles in the first half. Not tested at all in the second half. Looks comfortable in De Zerbi's style of playing out from the back, showing classy distribution. Showed his confidence and quality with a cheeky no-look pass forward. 7/10