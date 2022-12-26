Brighton player ratings gallery: Sublime Albion star lands 9/10 and four score 8/10 v Southampton
Brighton and Hove Albion were much too good for Southampton as they enjoyed a deserved 3-1 Premier League victory at St Mary’s
Adam Lallana headed Brighton ahead against his former club Southampton with 14 minutes played. The midfielder glanced home Solly March’s inswinging cross, albeit Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu should have done better.
Brighton doubled their lead 10 minutes before the break thanks to a Romain Perraud own goal after good work down the left hand side from Albion’s Ecuador international Pervis Estupinan.
Brighton stretched their lead to 3-0 10 minutes into the second period after March – who was brilliant throughout the 90 minutes – thumped a thunderous drive into the top corner from distance.
James Ward-Prowse reduced Southampton’s deficit to 3-1 by heading in on the rebound after his penalty was saved by Brighton keeper Sanchez.
But Albion saw the game out for a deserved win and moved to an impressive sixth for the moment in the table, while the defeat sends Southampton bottom.
Here’s how the Albion players rated...