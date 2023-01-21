Brighton player ratings gallery: Sublime Albion substitute scores 9/10 but struggling defender lands 5/10 v Leicester

It was looking so good for Albion early on as Kaoru Mitoma gave Brighton a 28th-minute lead when he brilliantly curled into the top corner from 18 yards. Marc Albrighton levelled for Leicester when he fired in at the far post after Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans had been denied. Brighton’s Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi was booked when his side were denied a penalty in the second half after Danny Welbeck was clipped over in the box. VAR had a closer look but decided there was not enough contact on the former Man United striker. Brighton continued to push forward and should have scored when Solly March blazed over from close range and they were made to pay when Harvey Barnes made it 2-1 to Leicester as he fired in at the far post after Luke Thomas touched on a corner. But Ferguson ensured Brighton claimed a point with three minutes left when he glanced in a fine header for his third Premier League goal of the season. Great stuff from the talented youngster making a real name for himself.