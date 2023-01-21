Edit Account-Sign Out
Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the Premier League match at Leicester City

Brighton player ratings gallery: Sublime Albion substitute scores 9/10 but struggling defender lands 5/10 v Leicester

Brighton and Hove Albion battled back to a 2-2 draw at Leicester City thanks to an excellent late header from 18-year-old substitute Evan Ferguson.

By Derren Howard
34 minutes ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 5:29pm

It was looking so good for Albion early on as Kaoru Mitoma gave Brighton a 28th-minute lead when he brilliantly curled into the top corner from 18 yards. Marc Albrighton levelled for Leicester when he fired in at the far post after Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans had been denied. Brighton’s Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi was booked when his side were denied a penalty in the second half after Danny Welbeck was clipped over in the box. VAR had a closer look but decided there was not enough contact on the former Man United striker. Brighton continued to push forward and should have scored when Solly March blazed over from close range and they were made to pay when Harvey Barnes made it 2-1 to Leicester as he fired in at the far post after Luke Thomas touched on a corner. But Ferguson ensured Brighton claimed a point with three minutes left when he glanced in a fine header for his third Premier League goal of the season. Great stuff from the talented youngster making a real name for himself.

Logan MacLeod was at the King Power for Sussex World and here are his player ratings...

1. Robert Sanchez -

Came out well early on to snuff out a dangerous ball from wide. Plays high and wants to get on the ball. Passing was like a midfielder at times. Nothing he could do for the Leicester goal. Had very little to do all game as Leicester sat off. 7/10

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Pascal Gross - 6/10

Swiss army knife of a player. Started at right back but was later switched into CDM after Lallana came off injured, with Mac Allister stepping into the 10 role. Lost his battle in the middle against Dewsbury-Hall which led to Leicester's goal. 6/10

Photo: Mike Hewitt

3. Lewis Dunk -

Offered loads of time on the ball as Leicester sat off. Limited passing options but showed patience and good distribution at times. Nearly stopped Leicester's first goal with a last ditch block but was unfortunate with the ricochet. Had Vardy in his pocket for large parts of the game. 7/10

Photo: Shaun Botterill

4. Jean Paul Van Hecke -

Given the nod over Webster so he must be doing something right in training. However, he showed a fair bit of naivety. Flew into an unnecessary 50/50 early on which nearly led to a goal. Should have scored but fluffed a header from a yard out. Was asleep at corner which saw Barnes pop up at the back post to finish. Subbed off for Lamptey (78'). 5/10

Photo: NIGEL RODDIS

BrightonLeicesterAlbion