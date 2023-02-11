Brighton player ratings gallery: Sublime winger scores 8-10 but ace lands 4-10 after blunder at Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion had to settle for a point at old rivals Crystal Palace after a blunder from goalkeeper Rob Sanchez.

The Seagulls thought they had taken the lead in the first half when Pervis Estupinan’s clever chipped finish was ruled-out for offside a lengthy VAR check. But Brighton deservedly broke the deadlock after 63 minutes when Pervis Estupinan floated in a cross from the left and Solly March put it away at the far post.

Palace responded almost immediately when Michael Olise sent a free-kick into the area. It looked to be a simple enough stop for Robert Sanchez but he could not get a grip on the ball and James Tomkins took full advantage as he nodded in the equaliser.

It was a blow for Albion who totally dominated possession and were comfortably the better team at Selhurst Park. March in particular was in fine form for the Seagulls and his fifth goal of the season was well deserved.

Here’s how Roberto De Zerbi’s men rated at Selhurst Park...

1 . Rob Sanchez 4-10 Oh dear. Barely had to touch the ball all game but failed to gather a simple cross and gifted Tomkins a simple leveller. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

2 . Joel Veltman 7-10 De Zerbi said he's one of his most important players this week and easy to see why. Moved across to right back this week and never missed a thing. Linked well with Solly March. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3 . Lewis Dunk 6-10 Struggled at times with the physicality of Mateta. Nice touch to console Sanchez after the keeper's blunder. Great captaincy. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4 . Adam Webster 7-10 Headed just wide on 28 minutes. Two top quality blocks to deny Mateta. Very impressive from the centre back on his return to the team. Brought off late on for Tariq Lamptey Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales