It was a hugely competitive match at the Brentford Community Stadium and Thomas Frank’s men played with a real point to prove after their 5-1 loss against Newcastle last week.

Brighton were okay and created chances but the home goalkeeper was inspired and the defenders blocked and tackled with intent.

Brentford recalled Vitaly Janelt, Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa for the visit of Brighton. Captain Pontus Jansson and midfielder Christian Norgaard missed out again through injury.

Brighton were unchanged from last weekend’s narrow 1-0 defeat by Tottenham. Brentford had already rattled the crossbar through Bryan Mbeumo when they took the lead in the 27th minute thanks to a cute backheel from Ivan Toney. Toney put Brentford 2-0 up from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Brighton defender Joel Veltman.

Toney now has eight Premier League goals this season, level with Harry Kane, with only Erling Haaland having scored more.

Brighton warmed up in shirts bearing the name of midfielder Enock Mwepu ahead of their first game since the 24-year-old had to retire because of a hereditary heart condition.

Here’s Logan Macleod’s player ratings from the GTech Stadium

1. Robert Sanchez 6-10 Not tested much. Had no chance for either of Brentford's goals, Toney's finishing is just too good. Was interesting watching him play out from the back with goal kicks, you see De Zerbi's influence there - risky but high rewards. Didn't pay off tonight though. 6/10 Photo: BEN STANSALL Photo Sales

2. Joel Veltman 5-10 Bit of a villain with the Brentford fans and players. Had a lively running battle with Ivan Toney. He successfully wound everyone up until he gave away a ridiculous penalty against Toney, who converted with aplomb. Went close to scoring from a corner early on but struck his effort straight at the keeper. 5/10 Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3. Lewis Dunk 6/10 Played a few nice progressive passes into his forwards to get Albion on the front foot. Switched off for Brentford's goal by losing his man, who assisted Toney for the opener. Forced David Raya into a brilliant finger tip save in the final five minutes. Cleared off the line to stop Brentford going 3-0 up. 6/10 Photo: BEN STANSALL Photo Sales

4. Adam Webster 5-10 Made some strange decisions throughout. Looked a bit shaky. Tried to overplay. Let Toney get in front of him for the opening goal. Grew into the game a bit more in the second half, breaking the lines and trying to make something happen from deep, but it was all a bit too late in the day. 5/10 Photo: BEN STANSALL Photo Sales