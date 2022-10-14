Brighton player ratings gallery: three 5/10s and too many 6/10s as Ivan Toney delivers for Brentford
Brighton and Hove Albion new coach head coach Roberto De Zerbi is still seeking his first win after a 2-0 loss against a fired Brentford
It was a hugely competitive match at the Brentford Community Stadium and Thomas Frank’s men played with a real point to prove after their 5-1 loss against Newcastle last week.
Brighton were okay and created chances but the home goalkeeper was inspired and the defenders blocked and tackled with intent.
Brentford recalled Vitaly Janelt, Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa for the visit of Brighton. Captain Pontus Jansson and midfielder Christian Norgaard missed out again through injury.
Brighton were unchanged from last weekend’s narrow 1-0 defeat by Tottenham. Brentford had already rattled the crossbar through Bryan Mbeumo when they took the lead in the 27th minute thanks to a cute backheel from Ivan Toney. Toney put Brentford 2-0 up from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Brighton defender Joel Veltman.
Toney now has eight Premier League goals this season, level with Harry Kane, with only Erling Haaland having scored more.
Brighton warmed up in shirts bearing the name of midfielder Enock Mwepu ahead of their first game since the 24-year-old had to retire because of a hereditary heart condition.
Here’s Logan Macleod’s player ratings from the GTech Stadium