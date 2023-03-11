Brighton player ratings gallery: Three 8/10s but wasted chances costly for Albion at Leeds

Brighton and hove Albion were forced to settle for a point in a lively 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road

Brighton and Hove Albion celebrate their second goal against Leeds United at Elland Road

Alexis Mac Allister headed Brighton into a 33rd-minute lead after Pascal Gross’s ball to the far post was headed back across goal by Kaoru Mitoma.

Bamford lifted the mood at Elland Road in the 41st minute when his shot from the edge of the penalty area flew in via a deflection and the crossbar to level the score at 1-1.

Mac Allister wasted a golden chance to regain the lead for Brighton when he side-footed the ball wide from in front of goal and the score remained 1-1 at half-time.

Brighton regained the lead in the 61st minute as Solly March turned the ball home at the far post after Leeds failed to clear Mitoma’s low cross. It was March’s sixth goal of the campaign and timely reminder for Gareth Southgate who names his England squad soon.

Leeds equalised for a second time in the 77th minute through Jack Harrison’s curling effort. Brighton had enough chances to win the game but twice they were pegged back by the hosts.

