Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a 1-0 Premier League loss to the Fulham at the Amex Stadium

Brighton and Fulham have both been the surprise packages of the Premier League this season and a late goal from visiting substitute Manor Solomon dented Albion’s hopes for European qualification.

As they did against Crystal Palace last week, Albion dominated possession and were the team pressing but they just could not find the decisive opening. Fulham, who were without their injured striker Aleksandar Mitrovic with a “minor injury”, defended well and at times rode their luck before netting their winner with two minutes of normal time remaining following a swift counter.

Albion missed presentable chances through Solly March, Evan Ferguson, Lewis Dunk and Deniz Undav, while substitute Facundo Buonanotte had a goal ruled-out as Undav had strayed offside in the build-up.

It was another frustrating outcome for Brighton who have claimed just one point from their previous two matches when it really should have been six. Albion’s unbeaten record in 2023 ends and Fulham move above Albion into sixth place with 38 points as Albion slip to seventh.

Here’s how the Albion players rated.

Sanchez 6-10 Very little to do all match and had no chance with the goal.

Veltman 6-10 Tracked Willian well. Looked for a penalty when he stumbled in the box after the break but nothing given. Attacked when he could and for the most part defended well.

Dunk 6-10 Free header at back post wide. Should have hit the target at least. Sound defensively.

Webster 6-10 Solid once again at his back and is getting back to his best after injuries. A threat in the opposing box from set-pieces. Replaced by Buonanotte.