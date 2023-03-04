Brighton player ratings gallery vs West Ham: Brilliant winger scores nine and five 8/10s

Brighton and Hove Albion powered to a sublime 4-0 victory against West Ham at the Amex Stadium

The Seagulls produced one of the finest performances of the season and increased pressure on West Ham manager David Moyes as his team remain far to close to the relegation zone.

It was another case of the curse of Brighton for West Ham – Moyes’ side have never beaten the Seagulls in the Premier League and left the Amex Stadium empty-handed, yet again, at the 12th attempt.

But this was far from unlucky. A penalty from Alexis Mac Allister, tap-ins for Joel Veltman and Kaoru Mitoma and a late strike from Danny Welbeck did the damage as the fans’ patience with Moyes ran out.

The usually supportive away following were singing his name in the first half, but he faced chants of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ and ‘sacked in the morning’ in the second.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has no such problems, and he watched from the stands with his feet up while he served a touchline ban for his red card in the tunnel against Fulham a fortnight ago. The Italian’s absence certainly did not knock his in-form side out of their stride.

Sussex World reporter Sam Morton was at the Amex Stadium and here’s the player ratings...

Steele – 8: Got the nod ahead of Rob Sanchez for his first Premier League start of the season and marked the occasion with a clean sheet. Didn't have too much work to do as Albion dominated but the keeper made two tremendous first-half saves. Earned applause from the home fans.

Lamptey – N/A: Forced off with an early injury. Hopefully we will see him back soon.

Webster – 7: Faultless at the back when he was occasionally called upon and helped in midfield too.

Dunk – 7: Barely troubled the back. Did his job to perfection when called upon