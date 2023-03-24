Brighton and Hove Albion will rest and recover during the international break – but who has performed well this season and who has struggled to deliver?

It’s been a memorable season so far for Brighton and Hove Albion as they seventh in the Premier League standings and in the mix for European qualification.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men are also through to the semi-final of the FA Cup where next month they will face Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

De Zerbi’s team are playing with an attacking style that is very easy on the eye with a number of players thriving and playing the best football of their careers. Brighton so far seem to have that healthy mix of established and experienced professionals such as Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross and Solly March, while the younger talents of Levi Colwill, Moises Caicedo and Evan Ferguson are pushing through. Throw in a World Cup winner in Alexis Mac Allister and the brilliance of Japan attacker Kaoru Mitoma, and it’s easy to see why they are flying so high.

Brighton return to league action after the international break against Brentford on April 1 at the Amex and then travel to Bournemouth on April 4. They also face Tottenham (April 8) and Chelsea (April 15) in the league before their FA Cup semi-final with Man United, which is expected to be on April 23.

It’s set to be a fascinating watch between now and the end of the season but who has performed well and so far who has struggled? Here’s how the Albion players have rated out of 10 so far this season.

2 . Rob Sanchez 4-10 A very difficult period following the World Cup break in Qatar. Remains one of the finest shot stoppers but concentration levels and distribution have been called into question. Lost his No1 spot to Jason Steele Photo: GLYN KIRK

3 . Jason Steele 8-10 Looked set for a career as reliable No2 but his fine performances in the FA Cup and a few wobbles from Sanchez has seen him become De Zerbi's main man between the sticks. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

4 . Adam Webster 5-10 Remains one of Albion's best defenders but has struggled with injuries so far this season. Looks like he's finally getting back to full fitness and a run of games will see him return to his best. A strong finish to the season required. Photo: Mike Hewitt