BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Marcos Senesi of AFC Bournemouth scores his team's first goal past Bart Verbruggen of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion at Vitality Stadium on April 28, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Brighton were unable to get a victory away from home, as they lost 3-0 to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, April 28.

Here’s our player ratings for the Albion players in this one:

Verbruggen – 6: Not been called into action much, except for the opposition’s goal, which he couldn’t do too much about to be honest. A poor pass out from the back in the 42nd minute almost allowed the opposition to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Offiah – 6: Quite quiet in the first half, didn’t show much threat.

Dunk – 6: Into the action straight away. Poorly cleared backheel clearance in the 12th minute led to the corner that put the home side in front. Great block in the 34th minute that denied a fantastic opportunity for Bournemouth to double their lead.

Barco – 5: Creating attacking spells in the first few minutes of the game. Did give the ball away in quite a few situations that led to Bournemouth having the chance to extend their lead at times.

Groß –6: Played the ball well for Brighton in the middle of the park, but was not able to provide a threatening pass to thread the needle of the Bournemouth defence in the game.

Gilmour –6: Good link-up play at times, and carried the ball into attack better than most Albion players on the pitch.

Adingra – 6: Linking up well with Barco. Came on in the

Buonanotte – 7: Lovely solo run skipping past two Bournemouth players and getting a shot on target that led to a corner. Was creating everything for Brighton in this one, just a shame nothing came off.

João Pedro – 6: Drew the foul against Bournemouth defender Senesi in the 8th minute which got the opposition player a yellow card early on. Helped Brighton come into the game a little in the second half. Wasn’t

O’Mahony – 4: An 'interesting' headed clearance in the 13th minute of the game after a corner which floated in the air for Bournemouth defender Senesi to head it home for the Cherries. Came off at half-time.

Substitutes

Webster – 6: Came on in the 74th minute for Igor. Wasn’t able to much

Enciso – 6: came on in the 66th minute for Adingra. Missed a golden opportunity for the Seagulls to half the deficit near the end of the game after Buonanote’s shot was blocked.

Welbeck – 6: Came on and created a few chances here and there for the Albion..

Baleba 6 – Came on near the end, but wasn’t able to do much.